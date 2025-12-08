



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is poised to receive over 20 Jaguar fighter-bombers from the Sultanate of Oman, a move that will significantly bolster the IAF’s spares inventory for these aging aircraft.





These jets, once operational with the Royal Oman Air Force, will be dismantled and used solely for parts, addressing the growing challenge of maintaining India’s fleet of Jaguars amid dwindling spare parts availability.





The Jaguars hold an important place within the IAF, with six squadrons operating between 18 and 20 aircraft each. Introduced to India’s service in 1979, the Jaguar is one of the few military powers worldwide still flying this Anglo-French strike aircraft.





However, as production lines have long since closed and nations like the United Kingdom, France, and Nigeria have all retired their Jaguars, spare parts have become scarce. The arrival of Oman’s 20-plus Jaguars offers a timely and practical solution to this pressing maintenance issue.





While the acquisition of used aircraft purely for spares may lack glamour, it is a highly strategic move ensuring the continued operational capability of the Jaguar fleet. Oman’s decision to hand over their Jaguars reflects the strong, friendly relationship between the two countries, particularly in defence cooperation.





The Indian Air Force has previously benefited from similar arrangements, having received approximately 30 retired Jaguars from the French Air Force and a few from the British and Omani air forces for the same purpose.





The Jaguar has a proven combat record in India, having played a vital role during the 1999 Kargil conflict and subsequent military operations against Pakistan. Over the years, these aircraft have undergone extensive overhauls and upgrades to extend their service life.





Despite these efforts, the reality remains that the fleet is aging and will increasingly require spares for proper upkeep and safety assurance. The additional parts from the Omani aircraft will ease this logistical burden and help sustain squadron readiness.





The broader context reveals a critical challenge facing the IAF: it currently operates around 30 fighter squadrons but aspires to around 40. This shortfall is exacerbated by the ageing nature of platforms like the Jaguar, which must be retained in the absence of immediate replacements.





Recently inducted Rafale squadrons have improved capability, and future acquisitions could reach 114 aircraft, possibly integrating more indigenous features. Meanwhile, the indigenous TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) is expected to play a key role, with a large order of around 200 units placed, though full operational deployment will take time.





Given these factors, the Jaguar remains a dependable workhorse within the IAF. Despite its vintage, it enjoys a commendable safety record compared to many other fighter types in Indian service.





The supply of spares from Oman will help keep these jets flying and maintain the operational strength of the six Jaguar squadrons for the coming years. This practical cooperation between India and Oman highlights a pragmatic approach in managing defence assets amid evolving strategic needs and fleet modernization goals.





Based On Times Now Report







