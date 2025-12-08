



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is progressing steadily with the development of its indigenous Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS).





This system is expected to complete all its developmental evaluations by 2026, marking a significant milestone towards securing production clearance and the commencement of Limited Series Production for the Indian armed forces.





This VSHORADS represents a fourth-generation man-portable air defence system (MANPADS), designed specifically to bolster the country’s close-in air defence capabilities. It has been engineered to counter modern aerial threats such as drones, UAVs, and other low-flying, high-speed targets that pose increasing risks to frontline units and critical installations.





Testing has been rigorous, with the system undergoing three successful flight trials from the test range at Chandipur, Odisha. These trials have been conducted in the final deployment configuration, reflecting the actual conditions under which the weapon would be operated in the field. Two operators managed the entire firing sequence, demonstrating full weapon readiness and efficient target acquisition.





The trials involved launching the missiles against drone-like aerial targets, carefully simulating real threat profiles. Each missile successfully intercepted and destroyed the targets, showcasing high precision and repeatability.





This emphasises the system’s capability to provide reliable defence against fast-moving, small-sized airborne threats that have become a critical challenge for ground forces.





The VSHORADS incorporates advanced seeker technology, guidance systems, and warhead designs to ensure excellent target lock-on and destruction capability. Its portability provides frontline troops the flexibility to quickly deploy and operate the weapon in diverse terrain and combat environments, enhancing their survivability and operational effectiveness.





With developmental evaluations nearing completion, DRDO is moving closer to achieving production clearance, which will facilitate limited series manufacturing. This step is crucial to begin user trials and induction phases, allowing the armed forces to equip units with a state-of-the-art indigenous system which reduces reliance on foreign imports and strengthens strategic autonomy.





Once operational, the VSHORADS will complement existing air defence networks by filling gaps at very short ranges where quick reaction time and mobility are essential. It will protect troops against emerging asymmetric threats, including the increasing use of drones in modern combat and surveillance roles.





The successful development and deployment of the VSHORADS mark a pivotal advancement in India’s indigenous defence capabilities. It demonstrates the country’s growing prowess in producing cutting-edge air defence technology tailored to the specific needs of its armed forces while addressing contemporary battlefield challenges effectively.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







