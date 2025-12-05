



Pakistan has formally appointed Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as the country’s first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) for a five-year term.





This appointment, ratified by President Asif Ali Zardari, marks a significant change in Pakistan’s military structure, aiming to centralise the overall command of the armed forces under a single leader. Munir will concurrently hold the roles of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and CDF, reflecting a dual command that consolidates his military authority.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had recommended Munir’s appointment for both critical military positions, which was publicly confirmed through the Pakistan President’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle.





This development followed considerable speculation and delays around the notification of the CDF appointment. Initially, Munir’s original three-year term as Army Chief ended on 29 November, but the formal appointment to the newly created role of CDF was postponed, sparking political and military discourse.





The role of Chief of Defence Forces itself was established very recently through the 27th Amendment to Pakistan’s Constitution. This amendment aimed to streamline military command by creating a unified leadership over the army, navy, and air force. By appointing Munir as the first CDF, Pakistan attempts to centralise military oversight, potentially enhancing strategic decision-making and operational cohesion within its armed forces.





Alongside Munir’s appointment, the Pakistan President approved a two-year extension of service for Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu. His extended tenure, beginning 19 March 2026, secures continuity in Pakistan’s air force leadership during this period of structural transition in the military hierarchy.





Munir was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal earlier this year, making him only the second officer in Pakistan’s history to hold this prestigious rank since General Ayub Khan, who was prominent during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. This promotion underscores Munir’s elevated status and the significance of the newly created role of Chief of Defence Forces.





The delay in formal notification initially raised concerns and controversies. Critics, including former member of India’s National Security Advisory Board Tilak Devasher, suggested that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif deliberately avoided triggering the notification process.





Devasher pointed out in an interview with ANI that Sharif’s overseas visits to Bahrain and London during the appointment period appeared strategic to avoid formalising Munir’s extended tenure as both COAS and CDF.





This avoidance was perceived to aim at sidestepping the political consequences of such a powerful military appointment. Devasher argued that the delay created a constitutional and operational vacuum, destabilising Pakistan's military command structure.





Without formal notification, Pakistan was effectively in a limbo where it technically had no appointed Army Chief, and consequentially, the command of sensitive domains such as the Nuclear Command Authority under the Strategic Forces Command remained ambiguous.





The situation prompted concerns about the transparency and coherence of Pakistan’s civil-military relations. It reflected a friction point between civilian leadership and military authority, raising questions about governance and the role of the military in policy control.





The eventual approval by President Zardari signifies a resolution of this uneasy stand-off, but the process left observable tensions in Pakistan’s defence apparatus.





The new Chief of Defence Forces role is expected to reshape Pakistan’s military command, integrating the tri-services under one leadership to improve strategic synchronisation amid ongoing regional security challenges.





However, the initial political hesitation and the surrounding debate underscore deeper complexities in managing civil-military balance and institutional reform within Pakistan’s governance framework.





Agencies







