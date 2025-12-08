



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently reflected on the strategic and operational aspects of Operation Sindoor, conducted in May following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam.





Singh emphasised that while the Indian armed forces displayed extraordinary capability during the operation, they deliberately opted for a measured and restrained response rather than going beyond what was necessary.





The operation was initiated in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, and targeted terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Defence Minister praised the remarkable coordination witnessed between the armed forces, the civil administration, and residents in the border regions.





He expressed deep gratitude towards the citizens of Ladakh and other border areas for their unwavering support, highlighting this unity as a defining feature of India’s collective identity.





Rajnath Singh underlined that Operation Sindoor showcased not only the valour of the Indian forces but also their discipline in avoiding escalation while effectively neutralising the terror threats.





He indicated that the forces “could have done much more” if desired but consciously limited their actions to a calibrated level, demonstrating the professionalism and responsibility ingrained in India’s military ethos.





A critical factor contributing to the success of Operation Sindoor was robust logistical and communication connectivity in border areas. Singh explained that efficient delivery of logistics, timely reinforcements, and real-time communication were made possible through improved infrastructure such as roads, satellite systems, surveillance networks, drones, and optical fibre connections.





These developments, he noted, allow soldiers to operate optimally even in the most challenging and high-altitude terrains.





The Defence Minister stressed that connectivity extends beyond physical infrastructure; it is essentially the backbone of national security. Communication networks not only facilitate military operations but also foster peace, harmony, and societal understanding.





The government has prioritised enhancing this connectivity as part of a broader holistic development agenda for India’s border regions, which is vital to both defence preparedness and civilian well-being.





Defence infrastructure development is being accelerated by organisations such as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which has completed numerous projects to strengthen access and mobility in strategic frontier areas.





Singh, during the inauguration of 125 infrastructural projects, reiterated the government’s commitment to working with vigour towards boosting the socio-economic fabric of border regions in tandem with national security interests.





Besides security benefits, improved connectivity is driving economic growth in these regions. The Defence Minister linked the government’s infrastructure push and communication enhancements to the recent 8.2 per cent GDP growth in the second quarter of 2025-26.





He credited the success to pro-growth policies, nationwide reforms, and effective implementation of development initiatives, emphasising the intertwined nature of security and economic prosperity.





Rajnath Singh’s remarks highlight a dual focus on firm military readiness coupled with strategic restraint and an inclusive approach that integrates civilian support and infrastructural progress.





Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to this balance — demonstrating India’s capability to respond decisively to threats while maintaining measured control to avoid broader conflict escalation.





Based On PTI Report







