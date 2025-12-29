



Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Haider, met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka on Sunday, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties between the two South Asian neighbours.





The courtesy call took place at the State Guest House in Dhaka, where Haider conveyed that direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi are anticipated to commence in January, as confirmed by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing in a statement released on the same day.





Both leaders explored avenues to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, and aviation, while emphasising the expansion of cultural, educational, and medical exchanges to bolster people-to-people connections.





Haider highlighted the robust 20 per cent year-on-year growth in bilateral trade, attributing it to proactive engagement by business communities from both nations who are actively scouting new investment prospects.





Cultural exchanges have also surged, with Haider noting a keen interest among Bangladeshi students in pursuing higher education in Pakistan, particularly in fields such as medical sciences, nanotechnology, and artificial intelligence.





The Pakistani envoy further pointed out an increasing trend of Bangladeshi patients seeking advanced treatments in Pakistan's premier hospitals, especially for liver and kidney transplants, and expressed readiness to provide training and academic programmes in transplantation medicine.





Professor Yunus warmly welcomed these burgeoning interactions, stressing the vital role of heightened visits and multifaceted exchanges among SAARC member states to foster regional harmony.





He advocated for a substantial ramp-up in Bangladesh-Pakistan trade volumes and voiced optimism that, under Haider's diplomatic tenure, fresh opportunities for investments and joint ventures would materialise.





Reiterating the key aviation development, Haider once again affirmed that Dhaka-Karachi direct flights remain on track for a January launch, potentially easing travel and commerce between the capitals.





Senior Secretary Lamiya Morshed, serving as SDG Coordinator, was present during the discussions, underscoring the meeting's high-level nature and its focus on sustainable development goals alongside bilateral priorities.





This engagement reflects a broader thaw in relations post-Bangladesh's political transition, with aviation links poised to serve as a practical catalyst for economic integration.





The prospective direct flights could significantly cut travel times, previously routed through third countries, thereby facilitating smoother business dealings, student mobility, and medical tourism.





Trade growth figures suggest momentum is building, as both economies seek diversification amid global uncertainties, with Pakistan's specialised medical expertise emerging as a notable draw for Bangladeshis.





Educational collaborations in cutting-edge domains like AI and nanotechnology align with regional aspirations for technological self-reliance, potentially yielding long-term dividends through skilled workforce development.





Yunus's emphasis on SAARC-level exchanges signals a strategic pivot towards intra-regional connectivity, which has languished due to historical frictions but holds untapped potential for South Asia's 1.9 billion people.





As Haider's term progresses, observers anticipate concrete follow-through on these pledges, including flight inaugurations and trade pacts, which could reshape Dhaka-Islamabad dynamics in the coming year.





Based On ANI Report







