



Pakistan's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed that recent talks between delegations from Islamabad and Kabul, hosted by Saudi Arabia, ended without any tangible results. These discussions mirrored previous fruitless attempts held in Turkiye and Qatar, underscoring persistent challenges in bilateral relations.





Dar made these remarks amid ongoing security concerns, noting that Islamabad continues to monitor developments over recent weeks and months closely. He stressed that any meaningful improvement hinges on Afghanistan's adherence to its commitments, particularly in counterterrorism cooperation.





The Pakistani leader highlighted that fulfilling specific requests from Islamabad, especially those related to curbing terrorism, could substantially transform ties between the two nations. "What happened last month, what changed last week, and what improvements follow those actions... they know very well that if some of our requests, especially on counterterrorism, are fulfilled, the impact will be very substantial," Dar stated, as quoted by Tolo News.





Ishaq Dar expressed cautious optimism regarding a recent fatwa from Afghan religious scholars, which prohibits fighting beyond Afghan borders. He also welcomed statements from the Islamic Emirate's Interior Minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, affirming that Afghan soil would not be used against other countries.





Dar indicated that tangible progress within the next two to four weeks—through implementation of these fatwas and Haqqani's pledges—could prompt Pakistan's government, Prime Minister, and Field Marshal to reconsider their stance positively. He emphasised Pakistan's singular demand: preventing Afghan territory from serving as a launchpad for attacks against it.





This Saudi-hosted round follows earlier failed dialogues in Doha and Istanbul, where Pakistani officials had initially denied knowledge of such meetings. Sources previously reported to Afghanistan International that the delegations parted without agreement, perpetuating a cycle of stalled diplomacy.





Political analysts, as cited by Tolo News, advocate for sustained open channels and mutual acceptance of reasonable demands to overcome these hurdles. Meanwhile, Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister, framed recent tensions as an opportunity, claiming the Taliban has diversified markets and lessened reliance on Pakistan.





Trade and transit between the neighbours have halted for two months, exacerbating economic strains amid border clashes earlier in the year. A fragile ceasefire holds following Saudi mediation, but Islamabad accuses militants in Afghanistan of staging attacks, including suicide bombings by Afghan nationals, claims denied by Kabul.





Pakistan maintains that groups like Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan operate from Afghan soil, urging verifiable action against them. The Taliban counters that it cannot be held responsible for Pakistan's internal security issues, calling for Islamabad to address its own challenges.





Dar's comments come against a backdrop of quieter diplomacy, with both sides stepping back from public rhetoric to reset relations. However, weekly casualties among Pakistani soldiers from cross-border threats persist, testing the Taliban's assurances.





Earlier trilateral efforts involving China saw commitments to joint anti-terrorism measures, yet bilateral frictions dominate. Analysts note that while fatwas and statements offer rhetorical progress, practical enforcement remains the litmus test for de-escalation.





As 2025 draws to a close, the absence of breakthroughs in Saudi Arabia highlights deep-rooted mistrust, with Pakistan insisting on observable counterterrorism steps before easing pressures on trade and borders.





​Based On ANI Report







