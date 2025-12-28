



Lockheed Martin has positioned its C-130J Super Hercules as the premier choice for the Indian Air Force's (IAF) tactical airlift needs amid preparations for procuring up to 80 military transport aircraft.





The US aerospace giant emphasises the aircraft's unmatched versatility and proven track record, highlighting its potential to bolster India's capabilities within the Quad framework.





Company officials have revealed plans to establish the first global production hub for the C-130J outside the United States should India select it. This mega facility would mark a significant milestone, producing the "iconic" aircraft locally and enhancing India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.





To date, Lockheed Martin has delivered over 560 C-130J Super Hercules family aircraft, which have logged more than three million flight hours across 28 operators in 23 nations. The IAF already operates 12 such aircraft, gaining first hand experience with their reliability in demanding environments.





The C-130J offers specialised configurations beyond standard transport, including roles in intelligence, electronic warfare, special forces support, search and rescue, and command operations. This adaptability spans 20 unique mission sets, with the aircraft holding 54 world records for performance and durability.





All four Quad nations—India, the US, Australia, and Japan—currently operate C-130Js, underscoring its strategic alignment. Australia is replacing its existing fleet with new models, while Japan plans similar upgrades, further affirming the platform's enduring relevance.





Patricia Trish Pagan, Vice President of Air Mobility and Maritime Missions at Lockheed Martin, described the C-130J as embodying "proven performance and versatility" in every challenging operational environment. She stressed its structural durability as the benchmark for reliability, safety, and excellence, positioning it as the optimal choice for India.





Lockheed Martin has partnered with TATA Advanced Systems to pursue the bid, leveraging existing collaborations. The duo already manufactures C-130J empennages and Aerostructure assemblies at Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) in Hyderabad, with the facility recently marking the delivery of its 250th C-130J tail.





The IAF issued a Request for Information (RFI) in 2022 for Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) to replace ageing Soviet-era AN-32 and IL-76 fleets. This multi-billion-dollar procurement, expected to receive clearance from the Defence Acquisition Council soon, pits the C-130J against competitors like Embraer's KC-390 Millennium and Airbus's A-400M.





Ongoing innovations include integration of the Distributed Aperture System (DAS), a spherical sensor suite with six infrared cameras derived from the F-35 Lightning. This enhances situational awareness, missile warning, and night vision for pilots, future-proofing the platform.





Roderick McLean, Vice President of Sustainment Operations at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, highlighted the MTA program's potential to infuse "new strategic value" into the India-US partnership. He noted the C-130J's 70-year evolution, now incorporating artificial intelligence and connectivity from seabed to space.





McLean emphasised the aircraft's continuous innovation, enabling the IAF to tap into Lockheed Martin's strengths for evolving threats. He described the opportunity as the largest international prospect for C-130s in its history, promising growth for India's industrial base.





Robert Toth, Vice President of Business Development for Air Mobility and Maritime Missions, called the C-130J a "symbol of hope" worldwide, proven across over three million flight hours in extreme conditions. He pointed to its daily validation by IAF crews, from sea level to Daulat Beg Oldie airfield at 16,614 feet in the Himalayas.





Toth announced India as the sole candidate for a second final assembly line outside the primary Marietta, Georgia facility. Historically, only the first two prototypes were built elsewhere, in Burbank, California, making this proposal ground breaking.





The proposed Indian hub would not only serve the IAF but also enable exports, amplifying economic benefits. Toth argued that selecting the C-130J would deliver the most capable medium transport aircraft ever, with tailored solutions attuned to India's missions.





Procuring additional C-130Js would strengthen India's tactical airlift position within the Quad, where it serves as a centrepiece for member air forces. Lockheed Martin's production capacity—currently 20-24 aircraft annually, with peaks at 36 or more—ensures faster delivery than rivals.





The company asserts surge capacity to meet India's needs promptly, augmented by the new Indian line. Existing Indian supply chains and MRO facilities, including plans for a Lockheed Martin Certified Service Centre, integrate seamlessly into its global network.





Ultimately, Lockheed Martin positions the C-130J as a catalyst for regional security, NATO interoperability, and Quad cohesion, while fostering India's defence self-reliance through unprecedented co-production.





