Chinese technicians seen training Pak army soldiers on QW-1 Anti-Drone System





Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir sees heightened counter-drone activity along the Line of Control following Operation Sindoor, a brief but intense India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025.





Indian intelligence reports indicate rapid deployments of new unmanned aerial systems countermeasures in forward areas, particularly in the Rawalakot, Kotli, and Bhimber sectors.





These measures respond directly to India's successful use of drones during the operation, which exposed vulnerabilities in Pakistan's airspace defence.





Operation Sindoor commenced on 7 May 2025 with Indian missile and air strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan-administered areas. India described the strikes as precise and non-escalatory, avoiding military or civilian sites, though Pakistan claimed civilian casualties.





The conflict marked the first major drone engagements between the two nations, with Pakistan deploying unarmed drones and loitering munitions on 10 May, all neutralised by Indian kinetic and non-kinetic means.





In response, Pakistan has bolstered its electronic warfare and surveillance near the LoC. The 2nd Azad Kashmir Brigade oversees systems in Rawalakot, the 3rd in Kotli, and the 7th in Bhimber, with support from the 12th and 23rd Infantry Divisions. Intelligence sources note at least 35 specialised anti-drone units under eight brigades, focusing on strategically sensitive locations opposite Indian positions.





Key inductions include the Spider counter-UAS system from Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS), available in portable and vehicle-mounted variants. Spider detects, tracks, and neutralises drones beyond 10 kilometres using radars, RF scanners, optical, infrared, and acoustic sensors. It disrupts communications via jamming and spoofing, forcing drones to lose control, hover, return home, or land.





Complementing Spider, the Sufra drone-jamming gun, developed by Pakistan's National Electronics Complex (NECOP), targets kamikaze drones within 1.5 kilometres. Sufra disrupts UAV communications, causing crashes, and handles multiple threats simultaneously with a 30-degree adjustable angle. Unveiled at events like the Karachi Maritime Expo, it enhances border security against cross-border incursions.





Pakistan integrates kinetic options too, deploying Oerlikon GDF 35-mm twin-barrel anti-aircraft guns, a stalwart in its air defence arsenal. These towed systems, produced with local ammo via Pakistan Ordnance Factories partnerships, provide robust low-level air defence. Additionally, Anza MK-II and MK-III man-portable air-defence systems (MANPADS) offer shoulder-fired interception up to five or six kilometres.





Anza MK-II draws from Chinese QW-1 technology, while MK-III, based on QW-2, features an updated firing unit akin to the Russian Igla. These systems extend Pakistan's layered defence, combining man-portable mobility with longer-range capabilities. Deployments prioritise airspace denial close to the LoC amid fears of India's advancing AI-enabled drone warfare.





India's dominance in Operation Sindoor, downing assets like the Pakistani YIHA drone, underscores the urgency for Pakistan. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan highlighted how Indian forces recovered intact Pakistani drones, neutralising threats without infrastructure damage. This has spurred Islamabad to invest in indigenous counter-UAS tailored to regional terrain, reducing reliance on imports.





Such escalations signal a shift towards drone-centric deterrence in South Asia. Pakistan's moves aim to counter asymmetric threats, protecting critical forward positions. Yet, the rapid integration raises questions on operational readiness and integration with existing defences along this volatile frontier.





​Based On The Week Report







