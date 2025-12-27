



President Droupadi Murmu is poised to etch her name in history with a ground breaking submarine sortie during a meticulously planned four-day strategic tour. The Rashtrapati Bhavan announced today that the President will embark on this unprecedented naval engagement from Karwar Harbour in Karnataka on 28 December 2025.





This event forms the cornerstone of her itinerary, which spans Goa, Karnataka, and Jharkhand from 27 to 30 December, blending a showcase of India's maritime prowess with celebrations of its indigenous cultural tapestry.





At 67 years of age, President Murmu will become only the second Indian Head of State to venture beneath the waves in a submarine, following the illustrious precedent set by the late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.





In 2006, Dr Kalam undertook a similar sortie aboard INS Sindhurakshak, demonstrating his deep engagement with India's defence capabilities. President Murmu's dive underscores her proactive role as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirming her commitment to first-hand assessments of military readiness.





The sortie will unfold at the Karwar Naval Base, the nerve centre of Project Seabird—the most ambitious naval infrastructure initiative in the Eastern Hemisphere.





This sprawling development bolsters the Western Naval Command's operational might, safeguarding India's expansive maritime frontiers amid evolving regional dynamics. By choosing this venue, the President's visit spotlights the strategic imperative of fortifying naval assets along the western seaboard.





This naval milestone builds on President Murmu's prior high-profile military immersions. In 2023, she piloted a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet, experiencing the Indian Air Force's aerial supremacy up close. More recently, she reviewed the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, a symbol of India's self-reliant shipbuilding prowess. These engagements collectively portray a President deeply invested in validating the operational efficacy of the armed forces.





Shifting gears from the ocean depths, the President's tour pivots to cultural diplomacy and educational landmarks in Jharkhand. On 29 December, she will grace the 15th Convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Jamshedpur.





This prestigious event honours the institute's contributions to engineering excellence, aligning with national goals to nurture technological innovation and youth empowerment.





Later that day, President Murmu will preside over the centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script, a pivotal moment in linguistic preservation. Devised in 1925 by Pandit Raghunath Murmu, Ol Chiki serves as the official writing system for the Santhali language, spoken by millions across eastern India.





The timing is poignant, coming mere days after the President released the Constitution of India in Santhali at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 25 December, a gesture that amplifies tribal voices within the nation's foundational document.





The tour reaches its cultural crescendo on 30 December in Gumla, Jharkhand, where President Murmu will participate in the Kartik Jatra. This inter-state folk culture gathering fosters unity among tribal communities, showcasing vibrant dances, music, and traditions. Her presence reinforces the government's drive to elevate indigenous arts, weaving them into the broader narrative of cultural renaissance.





This four-day odyssey masterfully juxtaposes India's strategic maritime strength with its rich tribal heritage. From the submerged realms of Karwar's submarines to the rhythmic festivities of Gumla, President Murmu's engagements project a holistic vision of national pride—one that marries defence vigilance with cultural vitality.





