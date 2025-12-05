



Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed Russia’s stance on its evolving relationship with India, emphasising that the growing cooperation between the two nations is not aimed at any third party, including the United States. During an interview with Aaj Tak and India Today in the Kremlin, he underscored that their partnership is based on mutual interests rather than opposition to other countries.





This statement appears to be a deliberate effort to reassure India and the international community that the alliance is purely diplomatic and strategic, rather than antagonistic or provocative.





Putin addressed concerns about the impact of US policies, particularly those of President Donald Trump, on India-Russia relations. He remarked that Trump’s tariff-driven policies are driven by his own administration's considerations, guided by advisors who believe imposing tariffs benefits the US economy.





Putin explained that such decisions are made out of good faith, reflecting the US leadership’s perception of economic interests, but reiterated that Russia does not follow similar protectionist practices. Instead, Russia continues to promote an open economy and hopes that violations of World Trade Organisation regulations will be rectified globally.





In responding to questions about US reactions to the Indo-Russian partnership, Putin stressed that their cooperation is not directed against any specific nation. He emphasised that neither he nor Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have ever approached their collaboration with the intent to undermine or compete with other powers.





Instead, both countries focus on protecting their own national interests without causing harm to others. Putin pointed out that external pressures often influence perceptions but reaffirmed that the primary aim is to serve their respective, legitimate goals in a manner that is transparent and non-aggressive.





Concerning US President Trump’s remarks linking India’s purchase of Russian oil to funding the war, Putin chose not to offer a personality assessment of Trump. Instead, he stated that character evaluations of colleagues and leaders should be left to citizens in democratic elections.





This approach maintains diplomatic neutrality and suggests that Putin prefers to avoid personal criticisms or political judgments publicly, instead focusing on facts and mutual respect among nations.





Putin highlighted a notable irony in the criticism, pointing out that the United States itself continues to purchase nuclear materials from Russia, specifically nuclear fuel used in American power plants. He questioned why India should be denied similar privileges when the US, a major global power, engages in the same transactions with Russia.





By raising this point, Putin subtly challenges the double standards often perceived in international sanctions and energy politics. He expressed a willingness to discuss these issues further, including with President Trump, indicating Russia’s openness to dialogue and potential cooperation on energy and trade matters.





Putin’s remarks paint a picture of Russia’s approach to its international relationships—focused on pragmatic cooperation that is non-confrontational and based on mutual respect. While acknowledging external pressures, especially from the US, he reinforces that Russia’s policies are driven by its interests and sovereignty.





His comments reflect a carefully balanced diplomatic stance designed to strengthen Russia’s strategic alliances while projecting an image of constructive engagement and non-aggression, especially with a key partner like India.





Based On ANI Report







