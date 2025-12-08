



The ageing American MIM-23 HAWK surface-to-air missile systems stationed at the Clark Air Base in the Philippines are now proving challenging to maintain. These HAWK systems, acquired from the US in the 1990s, have a range of approximately 40-45 kilometres against aircraft and about 20-25 kilometres against cruise missiles. This news was reported by Zee Hindi web portal.





However, their operational readiness has declined due to reliance on outdated analogue components, scarcity of spare parts, and their lack of mobility. This has prompted the Philippines to seek modern replacements as part of its Horizon-2 and Horizon-3 modernisation phases, with a focus on network-centric air defence systems.





India has stepped forward by offering its indigenous Akash-1S missile system to the Philippines. Developed by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), the Akash-1S is already in service with the Indian Air Force and Army.





It features an indigenous seeker, enhanced Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM) capabilities, and an engagement range of up to 45 kilometres. Against lower flying cruise missiles, it is effective up to 30 kilometres.





The system includes four launchers, each carrying eight ready-to-fire missiles, a 3D phased-array engagement radar, and a battery-level command post. All components are mounted on 8×8 high-mobility vehicles, allowing for rapid deployment. This mobility and modernity make the Akash-1S well suited to provide quick reaction, all-weather air defence coverage at strategic Philippine locations like Clark, Subic, and along the West Philippine Sea.





However, the Philippines initially desired medium-range systems with ranges between 50 and 80 kilometres to better secure larger areas. India’s more advanced Akash-NG missile system, with a range of 70-80 kilometres, seemed a promising option. Akash-NG incorporates cutting-edge features such as a lightweight composite airframe, a dual-pulse motor for improved propulsion, and a compact Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) seeker.





Despite this, Akash-NG remains in the final stages of user trials and has not yet received final production clearance from India's Ministry of Defence. Consequently, exporting this system is not currently feasible.





Indian defence sources reveal that India remains reluctant to supply other systems like the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) or the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile-Extended Range (MRSAM-ER) to the Philippines.





QRSAM’s range of around 30 kilometres does not meet Manila’s aspirations, and MRSAM-ER involves sensitive technology sharing with Israel, complicating export prospects. Thus, the Akash-1S emerges as the only immediately available and vetted option that India can offer. With over 3,000 missiles already produced and proven in Indian service, it presents a reliable solution aligned with the Philippines’ modernisation goals.





This Indian offer is significant not only for strengthening defence ties but also for countering regional threats, particularly Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea. By boosting the Philippines’ air defence capabilities with a modern, mobile, and effective missile system, India helps enhance regional security architecture.





The Akash-1S can provide the Philippines with credible air defence coverage over key bases and maritime approaches, improving deterrence against aerial incursions and drone or cruise missile threats.





Beyond helping the Philippines move away from ageing American-era systems, this development signals India’s emergence as a trusted defence technology partner in Southeast Asia. It also reflects the strategic intent of both nations to diversify security partnerships and deepen cooperation amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region.





For the Philippines, choosing an Indian air defence system offers a pathway to modernise rapidly without waiting for yet-to-be-certified, more advanced variants.





As the Philippine armed forces retire their legacy HAWK batteries, India’s offer of the Akash-1S system steps in as a timely, capable, and export-ready substitute. While their longer-range aspirations remain unmet for now, this deal lays the groundwork for future collaborative defence projects and closer bilateral military ties—both crucial for countering the security challenges posed by an assertive China in the region.





Based On Zee Report







