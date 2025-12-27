



Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's prominent cleric and long-time separatist leader, has removed the title of 'Hurriyat chairman' from his X biography following pressure from authorities.





This decision, announced on 26 December 2025, has sparked a spectrum of reactions across the political landscape in the Valley. Mr Farooq, who has led the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) since its inception in 1993, cited an "official warning" as the catalyst for the change.





In a candid post on X, Mr Farooq explained that authorities had been urging him for some time to alter his handle, which referenced his role as Hurriyat chairman. He quoted officials as stating that the Hurriyat Conference and its constituents, including the Awami Action Committee he heads, stand banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Failure to comply, they warned, would result in the suspension of his account.





Mr Farooq described the ultimatum as a "Hobson's choice," highlighting the scarcity of communication channels available to him amid severe restrictions on public spaces. He emphasised X's role as one of the few platforms enabling him to connect with his followers, articulate views on Kashmiri issues, and engage the wider world. This move comes against the backdrop of his barring from leading the Friday congregation at Srinagar's historic Jama Masjid.





The APHC, formed in the 1990s as a coalition of over 20 organisations—including separatist groups, traders' bodies, and civil society entities—has long characterised Kashmir as a "disputed territory." It has consistently advocated for the implementation of United Nations resolutions on the region, positioning itself as a voice for Kashmiri self-determination.





Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti framed the decision as Mr Farooq's personal prerogative, while underscoring the enduring symbolism of the Hurriyat. "Hurriyat was an idea and represented the alienation felt by people," she stated, adding that no individual could be imprisoned alongside such a concept. Ms Mufti questioned the narrative of normalcy in Kashmir, pointing to daily raids as evidence of persistent tensions.





PDP lawmaker Waheed-ur-Rehmaan Parra drew a historical parallel, likening Mr Farooq's concession to the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah signed by Prophet Muhammad. In that pact, the Prophet agreed to omit the phrase "Muhammad-ur-Rasoolullah" from the document in pursuit of peace, an act Parra described not as compromise but as "wisdom, foresight, and moral courage."





He urged viewing Mr Farooq's step as leadership in favour of peace, cautioning against its weaponisation by critics.





Mr Parra defended the move robustly, warning that trolls and attackers seeking to undermine Mr Farooq ignore the "extraordinary challenges" he has faced, including the "supreme sacrifice" of his father. Such criticism, he argued, only fosters division and obstructs justice and peace, rather than advancing them.





From the ruling National Conference, lawmaker Tanvir Sadiq adopted a conciliatory tone, calling on authorities to reconsider their stance. He portrayed Mr Farooq as a "widely respected religious scholar" whose claim of pressure warrants governmental review. "If a respectable person like the Mirwaiz says he has been pressurised, this should be re-examined," Mr Sadiq asserted.





Contrastingly, former separatist Sajad Lone, leader of the J&K Peoples Conference, issued sharp criticism. He rejected equating Mr Farooq's action—allegedly traded for protocol and CRPF security—with the sacred Treaty of Hudaybiyyah. "A surrender in lieu of protocol and CRPF security should not ever be compared with the peace treaty of Hudaybiyyah in Mecca," Lone remarked, advising Kashmiri politicians to avoid "religious overstretch."





This episode unfolds amid ongoing sensitivities in Jammu and Kashmir post the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, which revoked the region's special status. The Hurriyat's ban under UAPA reflects New Delhi's firm stance against separatist activities, while Mr Farooq's compliance underscores the evolving dynamics of dissent in a tightly controlled environment. Reactions from across the spectrum reveal deep fault lines, blending defence of principle, pragmatic peace advocacy, and outright rebuke.





Agencies







