



Bangalore-based Prime Toolings has achieved a significant milestone in India's defence aerospace sector by developing an indigenous Dual Supersonic Torch Igniter tailored for liquid-fuel Ramjet Engines.





This innovative device represents a breakthrough in propulsion technology, designed and manufactured entirely within India to enhance the reliability of ramjet systems used in high-speed missiles and aircraft.





The igniter operates using gaseous oxygen (GOx) and kerosene as propellants, enabling supersonic combustion initiation critical for ramjet performance in hypersonic environments.





Ramjet engines, which rely on forward motion for air compression, demand robust ignition mechanisms to sustain combustion at velocities exceeding Mach 2, where traditional spark systems falter.





Prime Toolings' dual supersonic torch design addresses this by generating two high-velocity flame fronts, ensuring stable light-off even under extreme dynamic pressures and low-pressure conditions prevalent in flight.





Located in Bangalore, a hub for India's aerospace innovation alongside giants like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and ISRO, Prime Toolings leverages local expertise in precision engineering and advanced materials.





The company's website, www.primetoolings.org, highlights its focus on aerospace and defence components, positioning this igniter as part of broader efforts to reduce import dependency in strategic propulsion technologies.





This development aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, bolstering self-reliance in missile programmes such as those under DRDO, where liquid-fuel ramjets power long-range supersonic cruise missiles.





Recent announcements on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn, dated around December 2025, have spotlighted the igniter's successful hot-fire tests, demonstrating its operational maturity. The dual torch configuration enhances redundancy, mitigating risks of ignition failure—a common challenge in ramjets due to airflow separation or fuel atomisation issues at start-up.





Fabricated with high-temperature alloys and precision nozzles, the system withstands thermal shocks from supersonic combustion, with torch velocities reportedly exceeding 2 Mach for optimal mixing. Integration into liquid-fuel ramjets, unlike solid-fuel variants, offers throttle-ability and higher energy density, vital for stand-off weapons and next-generation air-to-air missiles.





Prime Toolings' achievement underscores the growing prowess of private Indian firms in niche defence technologies, potentially paving the way for exports and collaborations with global players.





Visual demonstrations, including YouTube shorts, showcase the igniter's intense blue flame plume, indicative of efficient kerosene-GOx reaction under choked flow conditions.





As India advances hypersonic capabilities, this igniter could feature in upcoming systems like extended-range BrahMos variants or indigenous scramjet precursors. The technology's scalability to dual-mode ramjets, capable of subsonic to supersonic transitions, further amplifies its strategic value for versatile missile platforms.





Bangalore's ecosystem, with its skilled workforce and R&D facilities, has enabled rapid prototyping, from concept to validation, in under a few years. Challenges overcome likely include injector orifice optimisation for uniform spray and torch synchronisation to prevent blow-out.





Prime Toolings' Dual Supersonic Torch Igniter fortifies India's aerospace sovereignty, promising enhanced lethality and autonomy in aerial warfare domains.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)





