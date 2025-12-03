'Proud To Have Stood With India In Its Historic Growth,' Says Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov Ahead Of Putin's Visit
Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has expressed Russia's pride in supporting India during its historic growth, ahead of President Vladimir Putin's state visit to New Delhi on 4-5 December 2025.
This visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, where leaders will review bilateral progress and strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.
Peskov emphasised that the Russia-India relationship transcends standard diplomacy, rooted in deep historical mutual understanding, shared visions for a multipolar world order, and respect for international law.
Both nations align closely on global affairs through platforms like the United Nations, BRICS, G20, and SCO, with Russia backing India's bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat.
In defence, cooperation has evolved from buyer-seller ties to joint research, design, and production, exemplified by the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which involves high-technology exchange.
Peskov highlighted ongoing development of complex systems, with Russia ready to share expertise, paving the way for expanded collaboration under India's Make-in-India initiative, including spare parts manufacturing.
Energy security remains a cornerstone, as Russia supplies India with competitively priced oil and gas, fostering mutual investments and continuing projects like the Kudankulam nuclear power plant.
Nearly all bilateral trade now occurs in national currencies, shielding it from third-country interference and ensuring sovereignty, amid efforts to balance trade by boosting Russian imports from India.
A dedicated importers' forum during Putin's visit will explore increasing purchases of Indian goods and services, addressing India's concerns over trade imbalances.
Peskov dismissed US tariffs on Indian purchases of Russian oil as a bilateral India-US matter, affirming focus on expanding direct Russia-India business without external meddling.
This enduring partnership, a pillar of India's foreign policy since the 2000 Strategic Partnership declaration, underscores strategic autonomy for both amid global shifts.
Based On ANI Report
