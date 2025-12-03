



Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has expressed Russia's pride in supporting India during its historic growth, ahead of President Vladimir Putin's state visit to New Delhi on 4-5 December 2025.​





This visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, where leaders will review bilateral progress and strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.​





Peskov emphasised that the Russia-India relationship transcends standard diplomacy, rooted in deep historical mutual understanding, shared visions for a multipolar world order, and respect for international law.​





Both nations align closely on global affairs through platforms like the United Nations, BRICS, G20, and SCO, with Russia backing India's bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat.​





In defence, cooperation has evolved from buyer-seller ties to joint research, design, and production, exemplified by the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which involves high-technology exchange.​





Peskov highlighted ongoing development of complex systems, with Russia ready to share expertise, paving the way for expanded collaboration under India's Make-in-India initiative, including spare parts manufacturing.​





Energy security remains a cornerstone, as Russia supplies India with competitively priced oil and gas, fostering mutual investments and continuing projects like the Kudankulam nuclear power plant.​





Nearly all bilateral trade now occurs in national currencies, shielding it from third-country interference and ensuring sovereignty, amid efforts to balance trade by boosting Russian imports from India.​





A dedicated importers' forum during Putin's visit will explore increasing purchases of Indian goods and services, addressing India's concerns over trade imbalances.​





Peskov dismissed US tariffs on Indian purchases of Russian oil as a bilateral India-US matter, affirming focus on expanding direct Russia-India business without external meddling.​​





This enduring partnership, a pillar of India's foreign policy since the 2000 Strategic Partnership declaration, underscores strategic autonomy for both amid global shifts.​





Based On ANI Report







