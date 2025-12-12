Image: CNBC TV18





The White House has revealed that US President Donald Trump is "extremely frustrated" over delays in securing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. This frustration stems from protracted negotiations amid ongoing hostilities in eastern Ukraine. A spokesperson confirmed the administration's deep involvement in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.





President Trump recently held discussions with European leaders on Wednesday, underscoring Washington's commitment. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and his team remain actively engaged, conducting direct talks with representatives from both Russia and Ukraine "literally as we speak". These conversations aim to bridge persistent divides.





The possibility of high-level US participation in upcoming talks this weekend hangs in the balance. White House spokesperson Leavitt described the decision as "up in the air". She emphasised that attendance would depend on whether the meetings offer a genuine prospect of progress.





Leavitt elaborated on the administration's stance during a briefing. "The United States and the Trump administration continue to be very much engaged in trying to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end," she stated. The President’s recent call with Europeans highlights this proactive approach.





She added that Witkoff’s team persists in dialogue with both parties. If opportunities arise for signing a peace agreement, the US stands ready to commit resources. However, participation this weekend hinges on tangible advancements.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has disclosed US proposals urging Ukraine to withdraw forces from the Donetsk region. The aim, according to reports from Al Jazeera, involves establishing a "free economic zone" in Kyiv-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine. Moscow has long sought dominance over this territory.





Zelenskyy confirmed on Thursday that Ukraine submitted a 20-point set of counter-proposals to Washington. These address security guarantees in ongoing discussions with senior American officials. He stressed that any territorial concessions require approval via a national referendum.





Pressure from Washington on Zelenskyy intensifies as Trump reportedly seeks a deal by Christmas. Al Jazeera highlights this urgency amid stalled talks. The Ukrainian leader faces mounting calls to compromise for peace.





The broader peace framework comprises a 20-point plan, alongside separate documents on security guarantees and Ukraine's reconstruction. This revised version adjusts an earlier US draft perceived as favouring Russia. Full details remain undisclosed to the public.





Key disagreements centre on control of the Donetsk region in the Donbas. Zelenskyy identified this as a primary sticking point. The future governance of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, currently under Russian occupation, also fuels tensions.





These developments reflect a high-stakes diplomatic push by the Trump administration. Frustration in Washington underscores the challenges of aligning interests between Kyiv, Moscow, and Western allies. As talks evolve, the weekend meetings could prove pivotal.





Zelenskyy's insistence on a referendum signals domestic political constraints in Ukraine. Public opinion remains wary of concessions after years of conflict. This stance complicates rapid agreement timelines set by the US.





European leaders' involvement, via Trump's recent call, suggests coordinated transatlantic efforts. Yet, divergences persist over economic zones and territorial lines. Witkoff's ongoing shuttle diplomacy holds potential to unlock breakthroughs.





The Zaporizhzhia plant's status raises nuclear safety concerns internationally. Russian control since the invasion has prompted global warnings. Resolving governance here forms a non-negotiable element for Ukraine.





The peace process balances urgency with caution. Trump's reported Christmas deadline adds pressure, yet Zelenskyy's counter-proposals indicate resolve. Observers await clarity on US representation this weekend, which may signal negotiation momentum.





Agencies







