



China's Foreign Ministry has sharply criticised a recent Pentagon report, accusing it of distorting Beijing's defence policy and sowing discord with other nations, including India.





The rebuke came during a press briefing on 25 December 2025, where spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated China's commitment to fostering stronger ties with New Delhi. This development unfolds against the backdrop of ongoing border tensions and heightened geopolitical scrutiny of China's military ambitions.





Lin Jian dismissed the Pentagon's assessment as a pretext for the United States to preserve its military dominance. He emphasised that China approaches its relationship with India from a "strategic height and long-term perspective." Beijing stands ready to bolster communication, build mutual trust, deepen cooperation, and manage differences effectively to ensure a stable bilateral dynamic.





The ministry highlighted the current stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), noting smooth communication channels between the two sides. China opposes what it terms "groundless and irresponsible comments" from third parties on the boundary issue, framing it strictly as a matter for bilateral resolution. This stance underscores Beijing's preference for direct engagement over external interference.





The Pentagon report, submitted to the US Congress, spotlights China's expansive territorial claims, explicitly naming Arunachal Pradesh—referred to by Beijing as "southern Tibet"—as part of its "core interests." This inclusion aligns with China's broader national rejuvenation narrative, targeting the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" by 2049. The document warns of Beijing's intent to field a "world-class" military capable of decisive victories while safeguarding sovereignty.





According to the report, China's leadership has broadened its non-negotiable "core interests" to encompass Taiwan, South China Sea disputes, the Senkaku Islands (known as Diaoyu in China), and Arunachal Pradesh. Officials portray unification with these territories, especially Taiwan, as essential to national revival. This vision positions a rejuvenated China as a global power with unmatched operational prowess.





At the heart of these interests lie three pillars: unwavering control by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), relentless economic advancement, and robust defence of territorial claims. The Pentagon analysis portrays these as immovable red lines, incompatible with compromise. Such assertions fuel concerns in Washington and its allies about Beijing's assertive posture in the Indo-Pacific.





India has long rejected China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh, viewing it as an integral part of its territory. The state's strategic location near the LAC amplifies its significance amid the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which claimed lives on both sides and prompted military build-ups. Recent disengagement agreements have eased immediate flashpoints, yet patrolling frictions persist.





China's overtures for enhanced trust come as both nations navigate economic interdependence alongside security rivalries. Trade volumes remain robust, with India balancing imports from China against diversification efforts. Beijing's messaging may aim to counter perceptions of belligerence, particularly as New Delhi strengthens Quad partnerships with the US, Japan, and Australia.





The timing of China's response aligns with year-end diplomatic signalling, potentially softening its image ahead of key 2026 milestones, including possible border talks. However, the Pentagon's unflinching portrayal of China's military trajectory—nuclear expansion, hypersonic advancements, and naval growth—intensifies global debates on containment strategies.





For India, this episode reinforces the need for vigilance in border infrastructure and indigenous defence capabilities, such as the Tejas Mk2 and AMCA programmes. Beijing's dual rhetoric of cooperation and core-interest assertions highlights the delicate tightrope of Sino-Indian relations. Observers will watch whether enhanced communication translates into tangible de-escalation or remains diplomatic posturing.





Based On ANI Report







