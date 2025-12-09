



According to a Reuters report, top Indian arms manufacturers, including Bharat Forge, recently held rare and significant meetings in Russia, marking the first such high-level engagement since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.





This series of discussions focused on the prospects of joint ventures and manufacturing Russian-origin defence systems within India.





The initiative reflects a strategic attempt by India to recalibrate its longstanding defence relationship with Russia towards closer collaboration on co-development and co-production of advanced military technologies.





The meetings involved at least half a dozen senior executives from prominent Indian defence firms. Among them were representatives from Bharat Forge, an engineering conglomerate specialising in components for missiles and artillery, and Adani Defence and Aerospace.





These discussions took place on the sidelines of an official Indian defence-industrial delegation visit to Moscow in late October, led by India's Defence Production Secretary, Sanjeev Kumar. The visit also aimed to facilitate groundwork ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to India in early December 2025.





One core aspect explored was the possibility of joint production ventures in India focused on Russian military equipment, such as the Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets and other air defence systems. The talks also considered manufacturing spare parts and components for Russian-origin tanks and aircraft.





Additionally, Russia proposed establishing production units on Indian soil for defence equipment development, which could include exports back to Moscow. This approach aligns with India's broader objective of enhancing self-reliance in defence manufacturing under its Make in India initiative.





The delegation was broad, featuring executives from various sectors of the Indian defence industry. These included state-owned enterprises, private conglomerates, start-ups specialising in drones and artificial intelligence for military applications, and influential industry groups like the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, which represents over 500 defence firms.





Notable conglomerates such as TATA Sons, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharat Electronics were reportedly part of this engaged community, indicating an extensive cross-sector interest in deepening defence collaboration with Russia.





However, this renewed cooperation comes with complex geopolitical and commercial risks. Western diplomats have previously identified India’s deep defence links with Russia — accounting for approximately 36% of Indian military hardware — as a stumbling block to technology transfers from Western nations.





Collaborating further with Russia may jeopardise India’s efforts to partner on Western defence projects, which are critical to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of transforming India into a global arms manufacturing hub.





Furthermore, Indian defence firms remain wary of the threat of secondary sanctions imposed by Western countries against entities engaging with Russia. Prior incidents, such as the reported export of artillery shells by a Bharat Forge subsidiary that were redirected to Ukraine, have heightened Moscow's sensitivity and led to diplomatic protests.





While India’s government can engage in diplomatic efforts to help shield its firms from such sanctions, private sector executives understand they must independently weigh the political and economic risks involved in extending Russian defence ties.





Despite these challenges, India’s strategic defence leadership seems intent on sustaining and evolving its partnership with Russia by focusing on joint research, development, and co-production.





This represents a significant pivot from conventional arms imports to more integrated collaboration, reflecting a desire to boost indigenous capability while maintaining a critical supplier relationship.





The evolving Indo-Russian defence cooperation thus carries implications not only for bilateral ties but also for India’s position in the broader global defence manufacturing and geopolitical landscape.





Based On Reuters Report







