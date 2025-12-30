



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka on Wednesday, navigating a backdrop of strained bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh.





Begum Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first female prime minister, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80 following a prolonged illness. She had been under house arrest for much of the past decade amid political turbulence.





Her death marks the end of an era in Bangladeshi politics, where she led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and served as prime minister from 1991 to 1996 and again from 2001 to 2006.





Jaishankar's attendance underscores India's diplomatic commitment despite recent frictions, including border tensions and concerns over minority rights in Bangladesh after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government in August 2024.





The interim administration in Dhaka, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has invited regional leaders, but India's participation carries symbolic weight given Khaleda Zia's historically complex relations with New Delhi.





During her tenures, Khaleda Zia's BNP government maintained pragmatic ties with India, fostering trade and connectivity projects, though occasional spats over water sharing and militancy persisted.





India had viewed her with suspicion at times, particularly over alleged harbouring of insurgents in the 1990s, yet her opposition to Hasina's Awami League aligned with New Delhi's frustrations in recent years.





Post-2024 upheaval in Bangladesh, where student-led protests toppled Hasina—who had been a close Indian ally—bilateral relations soured. Attacks on Hindu minorities and India's reluctance to engage the interim regime exacerbated tensions.





Jaishankar's visit, therefore, signals an olive branch, aiming to stabilise ties amid Bangladesh's upcoming elections and China's growing influence in the region.





Dhaka's protocol includes a state funeral at a prominent mosque, with burial at her family's plot. Indian officials anticipate tight security given the political sensitivities.





Khaleda Zia's son, Tarique Rahman, exiled in London, leads the BNP from abroad and has praised India's gesture, hinting at potential reconciliation.





For India, strategically vital Bangladesh represents a buffer against Chinese encirclement via the Bay of Bengal. Stable relations are crucial for Teesta water-sharing talks and regional security.





Critics in India question the optics of honouring Khaleda Zia, whose era saw cross-border issues, but diplomats emphasise realpolitik over past grievances.





The funeral coincides with heightened vigilance along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border, where Indian Border Security Force personnel remain on high alert.





Jaishankar, known for his assertive diplomacy, is expected to hold sideline meetings with Yunus, possibly addressing extradition of Hasina loyalists and economic cooperation.





Bangladesh's military, influential under the interim setup, views India's presence positively, recalling joint counter-terrorism efforts during Khaleda Zia's rule.





Media in both nations highlight the event's rarity: Jaishankar's trip is India's highest-level visit since the political transition, breaking a months-long chill. Khaleda Zia's legacy endures through her resilience—surviving jail terms and health battles—while her death revives debates on Bangladesh's democratic future.





As Jaishankar departs for Dhaka, analysts predict this could thaw frosty ties, paving the way for renewed dialogue on trade, energy, and security amid South Asia's volatile geopolitics.





