



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have initiated comprehensive cordon and search operations across the districts of Poonch and Kishtwar, prompted by credible intelligence on terrorist movements. These actions, launched on Tuesday, 30 December 2025, reflect a proactive stance amid escalating threats in the region's forested and border terrains.





In Kishtwar, operations zeroed in on the Keshwan-Chatroo valley within the expansive Doda-Kishtwar forest belt. Intelligence inputs indicated the presence of two terrorist groups, each comprising two to three operatives affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).





This group has a history of orchestrating attacks in the area, making the forested hideouts a persistent concern for security apparatus.





Troops swiftly established cordons to seal off escape routes, employing drones and advanced aerial surveillance systems to scan the dense terrain. Such technology enhances real-time tracking capabilities, allowing forces to detect subtle movements that might evade ground patrols. Sniffer dogs were also deployed to aid in the meticulous combing of potential hideouts.





Concurrently in Poonch, the elite Romeo Force of the Indian Army activated searches at Khanetar Top, a strategic vantage along the Line of Control (LoC) bordering Pakistan. Reports of suspicious terrorist activity triggered this response, with aerial support and canine units bolstering the ground efforts. The mountainous hinterland here provides natural cover for infiltrators, underscoring the operation's urgency.





These joint efforts involve coordinated action among the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police, exemplifying inter-agency synergy in counter-terrorism. Past encounters in these zones have yielded significant neutralisations, yet the terrain's ruggedness demands sustained vigilance.





Heightened security measures extend beyond searches, with intensified vehicle checks along the critical Pathankot-Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Districts such as Kathua, Samba, Jammu, and Udhampur now feature enhanced checkpoints, scrutinising traffic to preempt any militant transit or logistics.





This escalation aligns with a broader pre-New Year alert, as festivities often serve as opportunistic windows for adversaries. Border grids have been fortified, incorporating multi-layered surveillance to deter cross-border incursions. The timing coincides with recent patterns of heightened militant activity during winter months, when snow cover aids concealment.





Jaish-e-Mohammad's involvement raises alarms, given its designation as a UN-proscribed entity and its track record of targeting civilian and military installations. The group's small, agile modules operate from Pakistan-administered Kashmir, exploiting porous LoC sectors for infiltration. Recent neutralisations in similar operations highlight the effectiveness of intelligence-driven responses.





The operations underscore Jammu and Kashmir's evolving security landscape post-Article 370 abrogation, where focused counter-insurgency has degraded terror infrastructure. Yet, residual threats persist, particularly in south-central districts like Kishtwar and Poonch, which border high-risk zones.





Local cooperation remains pivotal, with villagers urged to report suspicious activities. Security advisories emphasise minimal movement in operational areas, balancing public safety with operational efficacy. No casualties have been reported thus far, but forces remain on high alert.





As the year draws to a close, these measures signal India's unwavering commitment to territorial integrity.





Sustained pressure on terror networks aims to ensure a secure environment, particularly amid geopolitical tensions with Pakistan. Updates from the ground will be monitored closely in the coming hours.





Based On PTI Report







