



Time Technoplast Limited, a Mumbai-based leader in packaging and polymer solutions, has achieved a ground breaking milestone with the successful flight trials of India's first hydrogen-powered drone.





This in-house development integrates the company's proprietary Type-III fully wrapped composite hydrogen cylinders with a hydrogen fuel-cell system, marking the inaugural domestic integration of such technology in unmanned aerial vehicles.





The trials, completed within the committed timeline, validated all key performance parameters, including endurance, payload capacity, and operational stability. Hydrogen propulsion demonstrated three to five times longer flight duration compared to battery-powered counterparts, alongside rapid refuelling in minutes, higher payloads, and consistent power output under demanding conditions.





This advancement stems from Time Technoplast's pioneering status as the first Indian firm to secure Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) approval for Type-III hydrogen composite cylinders. A strategic memorandum of understanding with Drone Stark Technologies, signed on 7 August 2025, further accelerated the project's execution and commercial readiness.





The technology's zero-emission profile and lower lifecycle costs align seamlessly with India's Green Hydrogen Mission and the 'Make in India' initiative. By reducing import dependence on composite cylinders and fuel cells, it bolsters national self-reliance in clean-energy aviation, positioning India as a contender in sustainable UAV innovation.





Applications span diverse sectors, including defence for extended surveillance missions, logistics for efficient payload delivery, and agriculture for precision monitoring over vast areas. Infrastructure inspection, emergency response, and environmental monitoring also stand to benefit from the drone's superior endurance and reliability in mission-critical scenarios.





The global drone market, currently valued at approximately US$30 billion, is projected to expand to US$70 billion by 2033, driven by demand for high-performance, eco-friendly solutions. Time Technoplast's entry into this space unlocks substantial growth avenues, particularly for hydrogen-based systems tailored to long-range and high-utilisation needs.





Market reaction was swift and positive, with the company's shares surging by 3 per cent following the announcement on 22 December 2025. This uptick reflects investor confidence in Time Technoplast's pivot towards high-margin clean-energy technologies and its expanded footprint in the burgeoning UAV ecosystem.





The Type-III cylinders, engineered for lightweight durability and high-pressure hydrogen storage, form the backbone of this platform. Their PESO certification ensures safety and compliance, enabling seamless scaling for civilian, industrial, and defence deployments across India and beyond.





As hydrogen-powered drones overcome battery limitations in endurance and scalability, Time Technoplast emerges as a frontrunner in next-generation aviation. Future efforts will focus on commercialisation, technology refinement, and partnerships to capture a larger share of the global clean-energy UAV market.





This feat not only enhances India's aerospace capabilities but also catalyses broader adoption of green hydrogen in propulsion systems. Time Technoplast's integrated approach—from cylinder manufacturing to full drone validation—signals a robust pipeline for innovation in sustainable transport and aerial technologies.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)





