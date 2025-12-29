



India's Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved capital acquisition proposals worth approximately ₹79,000 crore, marking a significant step towards bolstering the operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted that these decisions, taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscore the Ministry of Defence's unwavering commitment to enhancing national security and defence preparedness.





The DAC meeting, held on 29 December 2025 in New Delhi, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for a diverse array of procurements tailored to the needs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. This substantial investment reflects India's strategic push to modernise its military inventory amid evolving regional security challenges.





In a post on X, Rajnath Singh stated that the approvals would directly contribute to strengthening the operational efficacy of the three services. He emphasised the Ministry's tireless efforts to fortify India's defence posture, ensuring the Armed Forces remain agile and combat-ready.





For the Indian Army, the DAC cleared the procurement of Loiter Munition Systems specifically for Artillery Regiments. These systems are designed for precision strikes on tactical targets, enabling forces to neutralise threats with high accuracy and minimal collateral damage.





Additionally, Low Level Light Weight Radars received AoN, providing critical capabilities to detect and track small-sized, low-flying Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). This addresses the growing menace of drones in modern warfare, enhancing early warning and situational awareness.





The council also approved Long Range Guided Rocket Ammunition for the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MRLS). These rockets will extend the Pinaka's engagement range and precision, allowing effective targeting of high-value assets at greater distances.





Another key approval for the Army is the Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System Mk-II, featuring an enhanced detection range. It will safeguard vital assets in both tactical battle areas and hinterlands against drone incursions.





Turning to the Indian Navy, the DAC sanctioned the acquisition of Bollard Pull (BP) Tugs. These robust vessels will support naval ships and submarines during berthing, unberthing, and manoeuvring in confined harbour waters, improving operational efficiency and safety.





High Frequency Software Defined Radios (HF SDR) in manpack configuration were also greenlit, bolstering long-range secure communications essential for boarding and landing operations. This upgrade ensures reliable connectivity in maritime environments.





Furthermore, the Navy will lease High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS). These platforms promise continuous Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), delivering credible Maritime Domain Awareness across the expansive Indian Ocean Region.





For the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Automatic Take-off and Landing Recording System gained approval. This advanced tool fills gaps in aerospace safety by offering high-definition, all-weather automatic recordings of take-offs and landings, aiding incident analysis and training.





The procurement of Astra MK-2 Missiles, with their extended range, will empower IAF fighter aircraft to engage adversary planes from standoff distances, significantly enhancing air superiority.





A Full Mission Simulator for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS was approved to augment pilot training in a cost-effective and risk-free manner. This will accelerate readiness without the hazards of live flights.





Finally, SPICE-1000 Long Range Guidance Kits will sharpen the IAF's precision strike capabilities over extended ranges, integrating seamlessly with existing platforms for versatile mission profiles.





These procurements, spanning surveillance, precision weaponry, communication, and training systems, collectively represent a holistic upgrade. They align with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence, prioritising indigenous development where feasible while addressing immediate capability gaps.





As regional tensions persist, particularly along northern borders and in the Indian Ocean, these investments signal resolute intent. The ₹79,000 crore infusion not only modernises hardware but also fortifies strategic deterrence.





Based On ANI Report







