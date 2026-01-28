



TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), a frontrunner in India's defence manufacturing sector, is set to make a significant mark at the International Armoured Vehicles (IAV) Conference 2026 in Farnborough, United Kingdom.





The event, renowned as a premier global gathering for armoured vehicle technologies, draws military leaders, industry experts, and policymakers from over 40 nations.





TASL's presence underscores India's rising stature in indigenous defence production, aligning with the nation's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative to bolster self-reliance in military hardware.





Attendees can visit TASL at Stand D9 in Hall 1, where the company will showcase its advanced land mobility solutions from 20th to 22nd January 2026.





These solutions encompass a suite of wheeled and tracked platforms designed for superior tactical mobility, protection, and adaptability in modern conflict zones.





Key highlights include next-generation armoured personnel carriers (APCs) featuring modular designs that allow rapid reconfiguration for diverse mission profiles, from reconnaissance to troop transport.





TASL's offerings integrate cutting-edge C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) systems, enhancing situational awareness through real-time data fusion and AI-driven analytics.





Engineered with a focus on survivability, the platforms boast advanced composite armour, active protection systems, and low-signature propulsion to counter evolving threats like anti-tank guided missiles and improvised explosive devices.





Beyond hardware, TASL emphasises lifecycle support, including indigenous maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, reducing dependency on foreign suppliers for operational fleets.





The company's land systems draw from proven collaborations, such as the development of the TATA Kestrel, a light armoured vehicle already in service with Indian forces and battle-tested in challenging terrains.





At IAV 2026, TASL aims to engage stakeholders from NATO allies, Indo-Pacific partners, and emerging markets, fostering joint ventures and technology transfers.





This participation builds on TASL's global footprint, with exports to friendly nations and partnerships with international giants like Lockheed Martin and Boeing in aerospace and defence domains.





Farnborough, home to the world's largest Air Show, provides an ideal backdrop for TASL to bridge land and air mobility synergies, previewing integrated solutions for multi-domain operations.





Industry analysts anticipate TASL's showcase could secure contracts amid surging global demand for cost-effective, high-performance armoured vehicles, driven by geopolitical tensions in Europe and Asia.





TASL's delegation, led by senior executives from its Land Systems division, will conduct live demonstrations and technical briefings to address interoperability with allied platforms.





Sustainability features, such as hybrid-electric drivetrains and reduced logistical footprints, position TASL's solutions as future-ready for net-zero defence mandates in partner nations.





The conference timing aligns with ongoing Indian Army modernisation drives, including the Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) program, where TASL plays a pivotal role.





Visitors to Stand D9 will also explore TASL's ammunition and weapon integration capabilities, offering 30mm to 120mm systems compatible with global calibres.





Networking opportunities at IAV will enable TASL to scout emerging technologies like unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and swarming loitering munitions for land ecosystem integration.





As India ramps up defence exports—targeting £5 billion annually by 2025—TASL's IAV debut signals ambitions to capture a larger share of the £100 billion global armoured vehicles market.





This event not only spotlights TASL's technological prowess but also reinforces India's commitment to collaborative defence innovation on the world stage.





TATA Press Release



