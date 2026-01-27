



Adani Defence and Aerospace has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Brazil’s Embraer to establish a regional transport aircraft manufacturing ecosystem in India.





This collaboration marks a pivotal step for India’s aviation sector, enabling the assembly of Embraer’s regional jets locally for the first time.





Embraer, the world’s third-largest aircraft manufacturer after Boeing and Airbus, brings its expertise in producing commercial jets with up to 150 seats. The partnership leverages Adani’s expanding aviation infrastructure and defence capabilities alongside Embraer’s engineering prowess.





Under the agreement, the companies plan to set up a final assembly line (FAL) in India, with potential sites currently under evaluation. Details on investment, precise location, and operational timelines remain undisclosed, though announcements are expected soon.





The venture extends beyond assembly to encompass supply chain development, aftermarket services, and pilot training programmes. This phased approach prioritises increasing indigenisation of components, aligning with India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





It directly supports the UDAN scheme, aimed at enhancing regional air connectivity across the country. By fostering local manufacturing, the partnership reduces reliance on imports and builds domestic aerospace capabilities.





Adani Group’s broader aviation push includes its management of several Indian airports and a ₹6 lakh crore investment across aviation, infrastructure, and green energy. This MoU represents Adani’s entry into commercial aircraft production, complementing its defence and aerospace ventures.





Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Defence & Aerospace, highlighted the tie-up’s role in creating a full-fledged regional aircraft facility over the coming months. The collaboration reflects growing global interest in India as a manufacturing hub for high-tech aviation products.





This development follows initial reports of discussions last month, with formal signing confirmed on 27 January 2026. It positions India to compete in the global regional jet market while advancing self-reliance in strategic technologies.





