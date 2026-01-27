



India and the European Union have signed 13 significant agreements during the state visit of European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.





These pacts, inked on Tuesday, span trade, security, defence, mobility, clean energy, science, and disaster management. The signing occurred at the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi, co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The centrepiece is the 'Towards 2030: A Joint India-European Union Comprehensive Strategic Agenda', an overarching framework to steer the strategic partnership forward. This document sets a roadmap for deepened collaboration across multiple domains until 2030.





Negotiations have concluded on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), described as India's largest trade deal to date. Prime Minister Modi called it "not just a trade agreement, but a blueprint for shared prosperity". He highlighted the exponential growth in India-EU relations, grounded in democratic values, economic synergy, and people-to-people links, with bilateral trade reaching €180 billion.





In defence and security, the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) has been formalised. This pioneering framework targets maritime security, defence industry and technology, cyber and hybrid threats, space, and counter-terrorism. It positions India as the third Asian nation—after Japan and South Korea—to secure such a pact with the EU.





Talks have also begun on an India-EU Security of Information Agreement. This will enable the exchange of classified information, bolstering defence ties. Such measures promise enhanced interoperability and joint capabilities in an increasingly complex global security landscape.





Financial cooperation received a boost via a Memorandum of Understanding between the Reserve Bank of India and the European Securities and Markets Authority. An administrative arrangement on advanced electronic signatures and seals further streamlines digital financial interactions.





Mobility saw progress with a new cooperation framework and the launch of a pilot EU Legal Gateway Office in India. These steps aim to facilitate skill mobility, easing the movement of professionals and talent between the two regions.





Disaster management ties strengthened through an arrangement between India's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the EU's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations. This will enhance joint responses to natural calamities and humanitarian crises.





In science and technology, the India-EU Agreement on Scientific and Technological Cooperation has been renewed for 2025-2030. Exploratory discussions launched for India's entry into the Horizon Europe Program, opening doors to cutting-edge research funding.





Clean energy initiatives include the formation of a Green Hydrogen Task Force. This reflects shared commitments to sustainable transitions and net-zero goals.





The partners pledged four trilateral projects targeting digital innovation for women and youth, solar solutions for farmers, early warning systems, and sustainable energy in regions like Africa, the Indo-Pacific, the Caribbean, and Small Island Developing States.





These 13 agreements signal the broadening scope of India-EU engagement. They align on strategic, economic, and global governance priorities, cementing bonds between two major democracies amid rising geopolitical challenges.





Based On ANI Report







