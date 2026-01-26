



The Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have successfully concluded a landmark six-day joint training exercise named 'Agni Pariksha' in Arunachal Pradesh.





Held from 19 to 24 January at Sigar in the East Siang district, the exercise marked a pioneering effort to enhance inter-force combat synergy.





Spearhead gunners from the Spear Corps led the initiative, training alongside personnel from infantry regiments and ITBP units.This was the first collaborative firepower training programme of its kind, focusing on familiarising non-artillery troops with essential artillery procedures.





Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat highlighted the exercise's role in strengthening jointmanship between the two forces. The primary aim was to equip infantry and ITBP personnel with the skills to independently execute artillery firing drills.





Under close supervision from experienced gunners, participants underwent systematic training in coordination mechanisms and firing mission execution. The program broke down traditional role silos by immersing non-artillery personnel in realistic artillery employment scenarios.





This exposure fostered a deeper understanding of firepower integration within dynamic combat environments.





Mutual trust, coordination, and operational responsiveness among the forces saw significant improvements as a result.





Lt Col Rawat described the exercise as the inaugural phase of a broader initiative.





It paves the way for developing integrated combat capabilities essential for future battlefields. Conducted amid Arunachal Pradesh's challenging terrain, the training underscored the importance of seamless inter-service collaboration along India's northern borders.





The Spear Corps, responsible for eastern command operations, played a pivotal role in spearheading the gunners' involvement.





Infantry regiments gained hands-on experience in artillery observation, fire direction, and correction techniques. ITBP personnel, often operating in high-altitude border areas, benefited from enhanced familiarity with indirect fire support.





The exercise simulated real-world scenarios, including rapid response to enemy movements and coordinated strikes. Such jointmanship is increasingly vital amid evolving threats from adversarial forces along the Line of Actual Control.





By 24 January, all participants had demonstrated proficiency in conducting firing missions autonomously. Feedback from the field indicated heightened confidence in integrating artillery with ground manoeuvres.





This initiative aligns with the Indian armed forces' push towards tri-service integration and theatre commands.





Future phases may expand to include air assets and special forces for multi-domain operations.





'Agni Pariksha' exemplifies proactive measures to build a cohesive combat ecosystem.





Its success in Arunachal sets a template for similar exercises across other forward locations.





Based On PTI Report







