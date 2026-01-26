



ATMASTCO Defence Systems (ADS), a Chhattisgarh-based innovator in defence manufacturing, has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to advanced weaponry and aerospace components.





Located in the industrial heartland of Raipur, the new plant spans 50 acres and represents a significant investment of ₹500 crore, aimed at bolstering India's indigenous defence production under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The facility will specialise in the production of next-generation unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), precision-guided munitions, and composite materials for fighter aircraft.





ADS, founded in 2018 by a team of ex-DRDO engineers, has already secured contracts worth ₹300 crore from the Indian Army and Air Force for drone swarming technology. This expansion aligns with the growing demand for home-grown solutions amid border tensions and regional security challenges.





Chhattisgarh's strategic choice as the location stems from its rich mineral resources, including bauxite and iron ore, essential for high-strength alloys used in defence hardware.





The state government has offered incentives such as land subsidies and tax rebates, positioning Raipur as an emerging hub for defence manufacturing alongside established clusters in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Local employment is projected to surge by 2,000 jobs, with a focus on skilling youth in robotics and AI integration.





Technologically, the plant incorporates Industry 4.0 standards, featuring automated assembly lines, 3D printing for rapid prototyping, and AI-driven quality control systems. ADS plans to manufacture the indigenous 'Vajra' loitering munition here, capable of 100 km range and swarm operations, addressing gaps in current import-dependent arsenals. Partnerships with HAL and TATA Advanced Systems will enable technology transfer for composite airframe production.





This development underscores the shift towards private sector participation in India's defence ecosystem, where MSMEs like ADS contribute 20% of annual procurement. The facility's commissioning, slated for Q3 2026, will enhance supply chain resilience, reducing turnaround times from 18 months to under six for critical components. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to inaugurate the plant, signalling strong central government backing.





Challenges ahead include navigating regulatory hurdles under the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 and ensuring cybersecurity for networked systems.





However, ADS's track record—delivering 500+ UAVs during recent exercises—instils confidence. The venture could catalyse a defence corridor in central India, attracting firms like L&T and Bharat Forge.





In the broader geopolitical context, this facility strengthens India's deterrence posture against adversarial neighbours. With exports targeted to friendly nations in Southeast Asia, ADS eyes ₹1,000 crore in overseas revenue by 2030. The move exemplifies how regional players are pivotal to Prime Minister Modi's vision of a $5 trillion economy anchored in self-reliance.

IDN (With Agency Inputs)







