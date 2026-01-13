



Hyderabad-based Apollyon Dynamics, a defence technology start-up founded by students from BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus, has delivered a Mobile Drone Lab to the Indian Army. This innovative facility boasts the capacity to produce over 100 First-Person View (FPV) drones per month, enabling rapid on-field assembly and manufacturing tailored to operational demands.





The company, co-founded by Jayant Khatri and Sourya Choudhury, originated in a modest hostel room prototype workshop in April 2025 before swiftly scaling operations. Incorporated in May 2025, Apollyon Dynamics transitioned to a fully equipped campus laboratory with support from BITS Pilani's Dean of Research and Innovation, Sanket Goel.





Within mere months, it secured army contracts following a compelling live demonstration in Chandigarh, leading to deliveries of combat drones and Kamikaze UAVs to units in Jammu, Chandimandir, Panagarh, and Arunachal Pradesh.





Apollyon Dynamics specialises in indigenous unmanned aerial systems designed for India's unique defence and surveillance requirements, reducing reliance on imported technology. Its product portfolio encompasses trainer UAVs, known for user-friendly designs and durability, alongside multi-role platforms for long-range surveillance, tactical payload delivery, and precision Kamikaze missions.





The flagship kamikaze drone achieves speeds exceeding 300 km/h while carrying up to 1 kg payloads with pinpoint accuracy, positioning it as a highly effective asset in modern warfare.





The Mobile Drone Lab represents a leap in field-deployable manufacturing, now operational in Jammu, where it supports the production of FPV drones critical for real-time reconnaissance and strike capabilities.





This mobile unit facilitates on-site assembly, minimising logistics delays and enhancing responsiveness in dynamic combat environments. By churning out 100 FPV drones monthly—depending on mission specifics—it empowers army units with sustained aerial superiority without external supply chains.





Such advancements align with India's push towards self-reliance in defence under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, bolstering indigenous innovation in drone warfare. Apollyon Dynamics complements hardware delivery with hands-on training programs, enabling soldiers without prior experience to master operations swiftly.





The start-up's core team of about ten members recently showcased its technologies to BITS Pilani Chancellor Kumar Mangalam Birla, underscoring growing institutional backing.





Looking ahead, Apollyon Dynamics is developing next-generation vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones alongside fixed-wing platforms to amplify mission flexibility and endurance.





With ambitions to rank among India's premier defence manufacturers within five years, the firm exemplifies how student-led ventures can address strategic military gaps.





This delivery not only fortifies the Indian Army's drone ecosystem but also signals a vibrant future for Hyderabad's defence-tech hub.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)





