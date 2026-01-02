



Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi has extended New Year greetings to the nation on 1 January 2026, emphasising the Indian Army's ongoing transformation amid heightened vigilance.





In a statement shared via an X post by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (Indian Army), he highlighted "jointness, self-reliance, and innovation" as the foundational pillars guiding the force into a decade of profound change.





This comes as he affirmed that Operation Sindoor, India's decisive response to cross-border terrorism, remains actively underway.





General Dwivedi underscored the Army's unwavering commitment to national security, noting its role in thwarting enemy designs through Operation Sindoor. Launched on 7 May 2025, the operation targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. He revealed that the mission persists, symbolising sustained resolve against threats along the borders.





Beyond combat operations, the Army Chief praised the force's contributions to disaster response and nation-building. Troops have demonstrated rapid intervention during natural calamities within India, reinforcing their multifaceted role in safeguarding progress. General Dwivedi expressed profound gratitude to citizens, crediting public trust and solidarity as the bedrock of military strength.





At the heart of the Army's evolution lies a strategic pivot towards indigenous technologies and fresh ideas. General Dwivedi called for accelerated adoption of home-grown innovations to render the force future-ready in an era of multi-domain warfare. Networking and data-centric approaches, he added, are injecting fresh momentum into this overhaul, enabling seamless integration across services.





This vision aligns with broader defence reforms, where jointness emerges as a critical enabler. In November 2025, following the commissioning of INS Mahe, General Dwivedi reiterated the Army's initiatives under a "decade of transformation." He stressed that modern conflicts—characterised as hybrid and multi-domain—demand unified national effort, with the Army, Navy, and Air Force operating in synergy.





The COAS specifically lauded the Indian Navy's expansive role in neighbourhood and global diplomacy, describing potential Army contributions as supplementary and complementary. This synergy, he termed "smart diplomacy," blending soft and hard power to advance India's interests. Such pronouncements reflect a maturing recognition of integrated operations in contemporary security paradigms.





Operation Sindoor's enduring status underscores a shift from episodic retaliation to persistent pressure on terrorist infrastructure. Post-launch, the Indian military has maintained operational tempo, likely involving precision strikes, surveillance, and border stabilisation. Analysts view this continuity as a deterrent signal to adversaries, particularly amid tensions in Jammu and Kashmir.





General Dwivedi's emphasis on self-reliance dovetails with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign in defence. Indigenous systems—ranging from advanced radars and drones to missile technologies—are being prioritised to reduce import dependency. This push gains urgency as the Army integrates data analytics for real-time decision-making, enhancing lethality and responsiveness.





Innovation extends to human capital, with calls for novel ideas from within ranks and civilian ecosystems. The Army's transformation agenda incorporates artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, and space-based assets, aligning with India's ambitions for a Developed India by 2047. General Dwivedi positioned the force as a key contributor to this national goal through security and developmental roles.





The statement arrives against a backdrop of geopolitical flux in South Asia, where border vigilance remains paramount. China's assertiveness along the Line of Actual Control and Pakistan's proxy warfare necessitate agile, tech-driven postures. Operation Sindoor exemplifies India's proactive doctrine, evolving from restraint to calibrated offence.





Jointness initiatives are gaining tangible shape, evidenced by theatre commands and tri-service exercises. General Dwivedi's remarks build on Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan's advocacy for organisational reforms. By 2026, these efforts aim to forge a cohesive military capable of addressing grey-zone threats and high-intensity conflicts alike.





Self-reliance metrics show promise: defence production hit record highs in 2025, with private sector involvement surging via platforms like iDEX. The Army's induction of systems like the Zorawar light tank and Akashteer air defence network exemplifies this trend. Yet challenges persist, including supply chain resilience and R&D scaling.





Innovation hubs within the Army are fostering grassroots ingenuity, from soldier-worn sensors to AI-driven logistics. Data-centricity promises predictive maintenance and battle management systems, drawing lessons from global peers like the US Army's Project Convergence. General Dwivedi's vision positions India as a defence tech frontrunner.





Looking ahead, the Army's transformation will test its adaptability to quantum leaps in warfare—hypersonic weapons, swarms, and electronic warfare. Operation Sindoor's "going on" phase likely incorporates these elements, blending kinetic action with information dominance. Citizens' role, as highlighted, remains pivotal through industrial support and vigilance.





General Dwivedi's New Year address encapsulates a resolute, forward-leaning Army. By championing jointness, self-reliance, and innovation, it pledges readiness for 2047's strategic landscape while honouring sacrifices in operations like Sindoor. This decade of change heralds a more potent guardian of India's sovereignty.





Based On ANI Report







