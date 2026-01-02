E10 Shinkansen bullet train, capable of speeds up to 320 km/h, is slated for operations in India





India’s first bullet train is poised to revolutionise rail travel, with Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announcing that it will hit the tracks by 15 August 2027.





This milestone pertains to the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, which promises to slash journey times between the two cities to approximately two hours.





Vaishnaw made the revelation on Thursday, emphasising that passengers could purchase tickets for the inaugural run on Independence Day 2027. He described it as a transformative moment for the nation’s rail infrastructure, ahead of the originally scheduled public launch.





The minister also praised the Vande Bharat Express for boosting public confidence in railway modernisation. Its chair car variant has garnered widespread appreciation, with demands pouring in from across India—nearly every Member of Parliament now seeks one for their constituency.





Vaishnaw highlighted forthcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, which will match the existing standards of comfort, safety, and service. These will introduce a novel overnight travel option, further enhancing the network’s appeal.





Spanning 508 kilometres, the bullet train corridor links Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with 352 km traversing Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, while the remaining 156 km lie in Maharashtra. It will integrate key urban centres such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Thane, and Mumbai.





This connectivity is expected to transform inter-city mobility, fostering economic growth and easing congestion on conventional routes. Travel time reductions will prove invaluable for business travellers and commuters alike.





The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) oversees the project, reporting that over 85 per cent of the corridor—around 465 km—will feature elevated viaducts. Notably, 326 km of these viaducts stand completed, underscoring robust progress.





In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally reviewed the MAHSR initiative during a Gujarat visit. He inspected the Surat Bullet Train station, whose architecture draws inspiration from the city’s renowned diamond industry.





Rising 26.3 metres with a built-up area of 58,352 square metres, the Surat station comprises three levels. The ground floor accommodates parking and security checks, the concourse level offers lounges, restrooms, kiosks, and ticketing, while the platform level facilitates boarding.





Structural work at Surat has concluded, with interior finishing and passenger amenities now under installation. Track-related activities, including RC track-bed construction and temporary track laying, have also wrapped up at the site.





River bridge construction advances steadily, with 17 out of 25 bridges finished. The 47-kilometre Surat-Bilimora section emerges as one of the project’s frontrunners, boasting full completion of civil works and track bed preparation.





This progress signals India’s leap into high-speed rail technology, funded largely through a soft loan from Japan’s International Cooperation Agency. The Shinkansen-derived trains will operate at speeds up to 320 km/h, incorporating advanced safety features like earthquake detection systems.





Challenges such as land acquisition delays in Maharashtra have been largely overcome, allowing construction to accelerate. The project employs cutting-edge techniques, including Japan’s ballastless track system for superior stability and reduced maintenance.





Upon completion, the MAHSR will feature 12 stations, each designed with modern amenities to rival international standards. Integration with metro and airport networks will ensure seamless multimodal connectivity.





Economically, the corridor is projected to unlock billions in value by streamlining freight and passenger movement. It aligns with India’s broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, blending imported expertise with indigenous manufacturing.





Vaishnaw’s announcement coincides with surging ridership on semi-high-speed trains like Vande Bharat, which have clocked millions of passengers since inception. This momentum bodes well for the bullet train’s adoption.





As construction hurtles towards the 2027 deadline, the project stands as a testament to India’s infrastructure resolve. It not only shortens distances but redefines travel efficiency for a nation on the move.





