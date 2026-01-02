

The Indian Army has declared 2026 as the ‘Year of Networking & Data Centricity’, a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering connectivity, real-time decision-making, and combat effectiveness.

This move underscores the force's commitment to enhancing resilience and agility, transforming it into a future-ready entity amid evolving threats.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi articulated this vision in his New Year’s message, emphasising that the Indian Army is navigating a decade of transformation. He highlighted jointness, self-reliance, and innovation as the core pillars of military power, driving the adoption of indigenous technologies and continuous reforms.





General Dwivedi noted that networking and data-centricity are injecting fresh impetus into this overhaul. These elements are pivotal in making the Army more capable, enabling seamless integration of new ideas to counter modern warfare challenges.





The Army Chief reaffirmed the force's unwavering vigilance in safeguarding national security. He asserted that last year’s enemy designs met a decisive rebuff through Operation Sindoor, a campaign that remains active to this day.





In a dedicated social media post, the Army elaborated on the 2026 theme, linking it to indigenisation, defence modernisation, and digital integration. This year-long focus promises to fortify the force's operational edge, as echoed in references to the Chief of Defence Staff and the Defence Ministry.





This declaration builds on prior efforts, following the designation of 2024-25 as the ‘Year of Technology Absorption’. General Dwivedi had previously flagged networking deficiencies during a November seminar, urging accelerated action for 2026-27.





On a humanitarian note, General Dwivedi visited Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt, engaging with serving personnel and veterans under treatment. He praised their indomitable spirit and extended wishes for swift recovery.





The Chief of Army Staff commended the medical officers and paramedical staff for their dedication and excellence. He acknowledged their selfless service in delivering compassionate care to soldiers, veterans, and families.





Shifting focus to research and development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited DRDO headquarters on its 68th anniversary. He lauded the organisation’s weapon systems for their decisive role in Operation Sindoor, exemplifying professionalism in protecting national interests.





Singh expressed confidence in DRDO’s pivotal contribution to Mission Sudarshan Chakra, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 2025 Independence Day address. This mission tasks DRDO with equipping critical installations with comprehensive air defence over the next decade.





The Minister drew parallels to Operation Sindoor, where air defence proved vital in modern warfare. He urged DRDO to align with the fast-evolving technological landscape, prioritising innovation and private sector involvement.





Rajnath Singh highlighted DRDO’s indigenous advancements, which equipped forces with cutting-edge gear that performed flawlessly during the operation. This success not only boosted troop morale but also cemented DRDO’s role as a trusted innovator.





He praised the organisation’s growing synergy with industry, academia, and start-ups, fostering a robust defence ecosystem. Improvements in procurement, project management, and collaborations with MSMEs have streamlined processes for greater efficiency.





Singh spotlighted DRDO’s push into deep tech and next-generation technologies, vital for elevating national capabilities. In an era of relentless advancement, he stressed continuous learning, technology scanning, and future-proofing against obsolescence.





During the visit, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat briefed the Minister on 2025 achievements, industry promotion, and the 2026 roadmap. Key targets and internal reforms were outlined, signalling sustained progress.





On social media, Singh extended greetings to DRDO personnel, saluting their commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence. He anticipated a year of breakthroughs, reinforcing strategic autonomy and armed forces' confidence.





Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth joined senior DRDO scientists and officials at the event. Operation Sindoor itself, launched on 7 May last year, targeted over 100 terrorists in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.





This ongoing operation exemplifies India’s resolve, intertwining military action with technological strides. As 2026 unfolds, the synergy of networking reforms, data-driven warfare, and DRDO innovations positions the nation for enduring security.





