



The Indian Army has unveiled fresh insights into Operation Sindoor, a pivotal cross-border operation executed in May 2025. This mission targeted Pakistan-based terrorist infrastructure, marking one of the year's most significant military achievements.





The operation demonstrated seamless coordination among India's armed forces, crippling terror networks while upholding strategic restraint.





Official statements emphasise that the entire operational planning originated from the Military Operations Branch at Army Headquarters. Real-time execution fell under the watchful eye of the Directorate General of Military Operations (DGMO) Operations Room.





In a rare display of tri-service unity, the Chief of Defence Staff and the heads of the Army, Navy, and Air Force were present throughout, highlighting the mission's gravity.





The strikes proved precise, calibrated, and time-bound, destroying nine terrorist camps across the border. Seven of these were neutralised by the Indian Army using ground-based firepower, while the remaining two succumbed to precision air strikes by the Indian Air Force. This approach reinforced India's deterrence posture without risking escalation.





Intelligence drove the operation, focusing solely on terror infrastructure to degrade launch capabilities. Civilian and military targets remained untouched, underscoring the mission's disciplined execution. Officials described it as a swift campaign that dismantled key terror assets effectively.





Pakistan responded with attempted retaliation between 7 and 10 May, launching armed drones at both civilian and military sites. Indian Army air defence units thwarted every incursion, preventing casualties or damage. This success showcased the potency of India's layered air defence and counter-unmanned aerial systems, vital assets in contemporary warfare.





Along the Line of Control, Indian forces struck over a dozen terror launch pads with ground-based weapons. These actions severed infiltration routes and logistics chains fuelling militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.





Follow-up operations throughout 2025 neutralised several terrorists and foiled multiple infiltration bids, fostering greater security in the region.





The pressure mounted on Pakistan's military, culminating in a ceasefire request on 10 May 2025. Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations approached his Indian counterpart, leading to an agreement halting firing and further action.





This development aligned with public confirmation from Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who noted strikes on the Nur Khan airbase and mediation by the US and Saudi Arabia.





Indian officials maintain that the ceasefire stemmed from robust deterrence, not external mediation or self-imposed limits. Operation Sindoor thus exemplified proactive military resolve in counter-terrorism.





On a broader scale, the operation signals a doctrinal evolution in India's strategy against terrorism. No longer confined to diplomatic protests, responses now entail direct, credible strikes. With terror camps razed, routes disrupted, and militants eliminated, 2025 emerged as a watershed year defined by enduring deterrence rather than mere reprisals.





This shift promises sustained security gains, compelling adversaries to recalibrate their calculus. Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to India's integrated military prowess and unwavering commitment to national defence.





Agencies







