



Indonesia has taken delivery of its first batch of French-manufactured Rafale fighter jets, marking a significant step in its ambitious air force modernisation program.





These three aircraft represent the initial tranche of a substantial $8.1 billion contract for 42 jets from Dassault Aviation, aimed at replacing an ageing fleet that includes American F-16s and Russian Sukhoi Su-27 and Su-30 fighters, many of which are nearing the end of their service life.





The jets touched down in Indonesia on 23 January 2026 and are now based at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Base in Pekanbaru, located on the western island of Sumatra.





Defence Ministry spokesperson Rico Ricardo Sirait confirmed to Reuters that the aircraft have been formally handed over and are operational for the Indonesian Air Force, with an official ceremony scheduled for a later date.





Further deliveries are anticipated later this year, though exact numbers remain unspecified. These initial jets will initiate training for Indonesian Rafale pilots and facilitate the early establishment of operational capabilities.





In preparation, Dassault has already transferred essential infrastructure, including a dedicated simulation and training centre, to bolster Indonesia's readiness.





This procurement forms part of a wider defence overhaul launched under former President Joko Widodo and vigorously pursued by his successor, Prabowo Subianto—a former special forces commander who now serves as defence minister. Prabowo has accelerated efforts to equip Indonesia's military with advanced hardware amid rising regional tensions.





France has emerged as a pivotal partner in this drive. Beyond the Rafales, Indonesia sealed a deal in 2024 for two Scorpène-class submarines from Naval Group, which will be constructed locally at a shipyard operated by state-owned PT PAL. The nation has also acquired 13 long-range air surveillance radars from Thales Group and is eyeing French light frigates.





France's appeal lies in its provision of state-of-the-art technology that aligns with Indonesia's non-aligned foreign policy. This stance allows Jakarta to balance relations with major powers like China and the United States without undue reliance on either, particularly in security matters.





The partnership gained momentum during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Indonesia in May 2025. Prabowo hailed France as a primary collaborator in defence modernisation, emphasising a shared dedication to regional stability.





Macron, in turn, highlighted the growing military rapport, citing joint exercises and procurement deals as evidence of deepening ties. The defence ministers of both countries inked a letter of intent for prospective arms sales.





Indonesia's fighter jet ambitions extend beyond the Rafale. In July 2025, it signed a contract with Turkey for 48 fifth-generation KAAN jets. Interest has also been voiced in the US F-15EX Eagle II and China's J-10 fighters.





Reports from early 2025 even suggested a revival of a dormant deal for Russian Su-35s, shelved in 2021 over US sanctions fears.





Critics, however, caution that this eclectic shopping list—spanning French, Turkish, American, Chinese, and potentially Russian platforms—could spawn logistical headaches and soaring maintenance expenses down the line. Not all deals are guaranteed to materialise, but the strategy underscores Indonesia's quest for a diversified, potent air power capable of safeguarding its vast archipelago.





