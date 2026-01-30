



China has deepened its military cooperation with Bangladesh through a significant pact signed between the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) and China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) International. This agreement paves the way for establishing a cutting-edge unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturing and assembly plant in Bangladesh, complete with technology transfer provisions.





The pact was formalised at BAF headquarters, where Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan served as the chief guest. According to an official statement on BAF's verified Facebook page, the collaboration emphasises technology transfer, capacity building, industrial skill development, and joint technical cooperation.





These efforts aim to foster long-term self-reliance in UAV production for Bangladesh. Initially, the plant will enable BAF to produce and assemble medium-altitude long-endurance UAVs equipped with vertical take-off and landing capabilities.





Beyond military applications, these indigenous UAVs are expected to support humanitarian assistance and disaster management operations. The initiative promises to expand Bangladesh's production capacity, ultimately achieving full self-reliance in domestic UAV manufacturing.





The agreement will also contribute substantially to national technological progress by cultivating a skilled aerospace workforce. This will occur through specialised training programmes, knowledge exchange initiatives, and comprehensive capacity-building measures.





China remains Bangladesh's primary arms supplier, having provided an array of military hardware including tanks, frigates, missiles, and Type 035G Ming-class submarines. Notably, China constructed the BNS Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's inaugural submarine base, which was commissioned between 2018 and 2023.





Bilateral defence ties have flourished since the 2002 defence pact. Cooperation now encompasses joint production, platform maintenance, and expanded training opportunities, with growing numbers of Bangladeshi officers receiving instruction from the People's Liberation Army (PLA).





This UAV plant deal underscores China's strategic push into South Asia's defence sector, enhancing Dhaka's capabilities amid regional security dynamics. For Bangladesh, it represents a leap towards indigenous aerospace manufacturing, reducing reliance on imports.





The partnership aligns with broader trends of technology transfer in military hardware, potentially positioning Bangladesh as a regional player in UAV operations. Observers note that such developments could influence power balances in the Bay of Bengal.





Based On ET News Report







