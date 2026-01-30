



The United States has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to a robust, results-driven energy partnership with India, spotlighted during India Energy Week (IEW) 2026, which took place from 27 to 30 January in Goa.





Acting Consul General Mike Schreuder led a high-level US delegation, emphasising the deepening economic and strategic dimensions of bilateral energy ties.





Schreuder articulated that the partnership is action-oriented, focusing on tangible outcomes for both nations' citizens. He highlighted efforts to expand reliable exports of American energy resources, foster transparent and market-led growth, and ensure affordable, dependable energy supplies.





These initiatives, he noted, bolster energy security, drive economic expansion, and generate new opportunities across sectors. The delegation engaged directly with Indian national oil companies and prominent industry leaders to explore avenues for ramping up imports of US hydrocarbons and civil nuclear energy technologies.





Currently, the US supplies around 10 per cent of India's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) demand, providing a stable foundation for further collaboration. Discussions centred on forging long-term contracts for US crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), addressing India's surging energy needs amid rapid industrialisation and urbanisation.





US energy exports present India with a flexible and dependable supply chain, mitigating risks from global volatility while simultaneously supporting job creation and production growth in the American energy sector. As India accelerates its civil nuclear power ambitions to diversify its energy mix, US firms bring proven expertise and a global track record of successful deployments.





Beyond trade, the partnership emphasises innovation as a cornerstone for a secure energy future. Both countries are channeling investments into cutting-edge technologies such as smart grids and next-generation energy systems, aiming to build resilient infrastructure capable of withstanding disruptions.





This technological synergy promises enhanced reliability and efficiency in power distribution, aligning with India's goals under initiatives like the National Smart Grid Mission. The US Consulate General in Mumbai, through Schreuder, reaffirmed ongoing dedication to deepening these ties via sustained dialogues, heightened trade volumes, and investments.





Practical, forward-thinking solutions are at the heart of this cooperation, designed to underpin prosperity and energy security for over 1.4 billion Indians and American stakeholders alike. The IEW 2026 engagements underscore a maturing alliance, where energy diplomacy complements broader strategic partnerships, including defence and technology transfers.





Looking ahead, expanded US hydrocarbon imports could reduce India's reliance on traditional suppliers in the Middle East and Russia, enhancing geopolitical resilience. Civil nuclear deals, building on frameworks like the 2008 civil nuclear agreement, may expedite reactor deployments, supporting India's net-zero aspirations by 2070.





The Goa summit marks a pivotal moment, transforming rhetorical commitments into actionable pathways for mutual benefit.





ANI







