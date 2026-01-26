



In a landmark development in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, 41 villages once gripped by Maoist 'Red Terror' will hoist the Tricolour for the first time on Republic Day, marking a profound shift towards peace and integration with the national mainstream.





These villages, long isolated from democratic festivities due to extremist dominance, span Bijapur (13 villages), Narayanpur (18), and Sukma (10 districts). Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range), Sundarraj P, highlighted that the 76th Republic Day celebrations on 26 January 2026 will unfold with unprecedented zeal in these areas.





For decades, these communities remained cut off from national events, but recent security measures have restored confidence and governance. The establishment of security camps in recent months has been pivotal, fostering a sense of belonging among locals, particularly tribal populations.





Sustained operations by security forces, bolstered by community cooperation, have driven this transformation. Last year, 13 villages in the region raised the national flag for the first time on Independence Day; now, including those, a total of 54 villages will celebrate Republic Day similarly.





Key to this success has been the neutralisation of senior Maoist leaders, including Basavaraju, K. Ramachandra Reddy, Sudhakar, and Katta Satyanarayana Reddy, in areas like Abhujmad and the National Park. These actions have dismantled the extremist network, replacing fear with administrative outreach.





The Republic Day events symbolise the victory of India's Constitution, democracy, and rule of law over insurgency. Security camps now ensure the delivery of government welfare schemes, with the 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) initiative spearheading development in remote interiors.





Under this scheme, basic amenities and infrastructure projects are reaching tribal hamlets through fortified camps, bridging decades of neglect. Peace has thus paved the way for holistic progress, diminishing Maoist coercion.





Statewide preparations are in full swing. Governor Ramen Deka will unfurl the flag at Raipur's Police Parade Ground, receiving a guard of honour from various security units.





Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will lead celebrations in Bilaspur district, while Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma will participate in Bastar and Surguja respectively. This coordinated effort underscores Chhattisgarh's commitment to reclaiming its hinterlands.





The Bastar milestone reflects broader gains against left-wing extremism, with reduced violence enabling development. It signals an era where 'Red Terror' yields to the Tricolour, empowering villages to embrace national unity.





Based On PTI Report







