



In a significant operation ahead of Republic Day celebrations, police in Rajasthan's Nagaur district seized a vast cache of explosives from a remote farm late on Saturday night. Acting on credible intelligence, officers raided a field in Harsaur village, recovering 9,550 kilograms of ammonium nitrate packed into 187 sacks.





Nagaur Superintendent of Police, Mridul Kachhawa, confirmed the haul during a briefing on Sunday. The discovery prompted the immediate arrest of Suleman Khan, a local resident caught at the scene. Khan faces three prior criminal cases, underscoring his involvement in illicit activities.





Beyond the ammonium nitrate, authorities confiscated substantial explosive accessories. These included nine cartons of detonators, 12 cartons and 15 bundles of blue fuse wire, and 12 cartons plus five bundles of red fuse wire. Such materials are essential for initiating blasts.





Preliminary questioning of Khan revealed his alleged role in supplying these items to operators in both legal and illegal mining operations across the region. Mining blasts often misuse industrial explosives, leading to unregulated stockpiling.





Ammonium nitrate, a key fertiliser component, has a notorious history in explosive incidents. Officials highlighted its link to a blast near Delhi's Red Fort in November 2025, which injured several and raised alarms about stockpiling ahead of national events.





The substance's dual-use nature—agricultural yet highly volatile when mixed with fuel—has featured in devastating attacks worldwide, including the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. In India, it has been restricted under the Explosives Act following repeated misuse.





Kachhawa noted that a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act, 1884, and associated rules. This legislation governs the manufacture, storage, and transport of such materials to prevent accidents and sabotage.





Given the timing—mere hours before Republic Day on 26 January—central agencies have been informed. They are poised to interrogate Khan as part of a broader investigation, probing potential terror links or interstate smuggling networks.





The raid underscores Rajasthan's vulnerability to explosives diversion from mining to criminal ends. The state's quarries and arid terrain facilitate hidden storage, complicating surveillance.





Enhanced Republic Day security nationwide has intensified such vigilance. Similar seizures in recent months, including in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, reflect a pattern of pre-emptive actions against potential threats.





Khan's arrest disrupts a local supply chain, but investigators suspect wider involvement. Forensic analysis of the materials will determine their origin and purity, aiding traceability.





Local communities in Harsaur expressed relief, with villagers crediting timely intelligence. The incident serves as a reminder of the thin line between industrial needs and security risks in India's mineral-rich states.





Authorities urge the public to report suspicious activities, reinforcing community roles in national safety. As probes deepen, further revelations could expose entrenched networks exploiting regulatory gaps.





Based On PTI Report







