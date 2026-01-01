Russian technician loading the TVS-2M fuel units for shipment to India





Russia has completed the delivery of the entire quantity of TVS-2M nuclear fuel required for the initial loading of Unit-3 at India's Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant. ROSATOM's Nuclear Fuel Division manufactured the fuel at the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant and shipped it under a 2024 contract covering lifetime supply for Units 3 and 4.





The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu stands as India's largest nuclear facility, featuring six VVER-1000 reactors with a total capacity of 6,000 megawatts.





Units 1 and 2, operational since 2013 and 2016 respectively, currently generate 2,000 megawatts, representing about one-fourth of India's overall nuclear power output.





Unit-3 remains in the pre-commissioning phase, with recent preparations focusing on safety system tests for the open reactor. Construction progress for Units 3 and 4 reached 78 per cent by August 2025, including milestones like containment dome concreting and main coolant pipeline welding.





The TVS-2M fuel represents an advanced design introduced at Kudankulam since 2022 for Units 1 and 2, enabling an extension of fuel cycles from 12 to 18 months. This upgrade enhances reactor reliability through a rigid structure, advanced anti-debris filters, and higher uranium mass, reducing refuelling frequency and boosting electricity generation.





Initial shipments began in early December 2025 via cargo flights, with seven flights planned to deliver the full core and reserve assemblies despite international sanctions on Russia. The completion aligns with ongoing Indo-Russian nuclear cooperation, underscoring robust bilateral ties in energy security.





Units 4, 5, and 6 progress steadily, with Unit-4 mirroring Unit-3's advancements, including Nuclear Steam Supply System erection.





Unit-5 targets commissioning in December 2026, while Unit-6 aims for September 2027, completing the site's full 6,000-megawatt potential.





Each VVER-1000 reactor delivers 1,000 megawatts gross power from a 3,000-megawatt thermal capacity, using water-cooled and moderated systems under AES-92 design by NPCIL and Russia's Atomstroyexport. Full operations will significantly bolster southern India's grid stability and national energy diversification.





This milestone follows ROSATOM's November 2025 update on Unit-3 safety preparations and reflects efficiency gains from prior fuel transitions at operational units.





Site director Sathish Kumar B confirmed in January 2026 that Unit-3 commissioning targets 2026, with Units 3-4 at 76 per cent progress by late 2024.





Agencies







