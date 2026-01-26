



Bharat Forge has unveiled India's first fully indigenous light tank from the private sector, marking a significant milestone in the nation's defence manufacturing landscape.





This ground breaking vehicle, 100% designed and developed within India, achieved completion in a record time of under one year, showcasing the prowess of private industry in accelerating military hardware development.





Scheduled for its official rollout in March 2026, the light tank will be ready for rigorous trials by September 2026. This rapid timeline underscores Bharat Forge's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative, positioning the company as a key player alongside public sector giants like DRDO and HAL.





At the heart of the tank's firepower is a potent 105 mm main gun, capable of engaging armoured threats with precision and lethality. This stabilised armament system ensures effective performance across diverse terrains, from deserts to high-altitude regions.





With a combat weight under 25 tonnes, the tank is meticulously optimised for high-altitude operations, addressing India's strategic needs along mountainous borders such as Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. Its lightweight design enhances strategic mobility, allowing rapid deployment via airlift using platforms like the C-17 Globemaster or indigenous C-295 aircraft.





Amphibious capability sets this tank apart, powered by dual rear-mounted water jets that enable swift water traversal at speeds up to 10 km/h. This feature expands its operational versatility for riverine crossings and littoral zones, vital for India's amphibious warfare doctrines in scenarios like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.





The modular architecture represents a forward-thinking design philosophy, facilitating rapid role-specific customisation. Operators can swiftly integrate add-on modules for reconnaissance, electronic warfare, or anti-drone systems, while simplified maintenance reduces downtime and logistical footprints in forward areas.





A state-of-the-art digital electronic cockpit aligns the tank with modern network-centric warfare requirements. Featuring advanced battle management systems, augmented reality displays, and seamless data fusion from UAVs and sensors, it empowers crews with superior situational awareness.





Unmanned turret options and remote weapon stations further minimise crew exposure, incorporating AI-driven target acquisition and fire control algorithms. This integration reflects global trends in crewed-uncrewed teaming, enhancing survivability against precision-guided munitions.





Powering the tank is a high-torque, low-emission diesel engine paired with an advanced automatic transmission, delivering a power-to-weight ratio exceeding 25 hp/tonne. This ensures agility with a top speed of 70 km/h on roads and an operational range over 500 km, bolstered by auxiliary power units for silent watch modes.





Advanced protection suites include composite applique armour, explosive reactive armour tiles, and active protection systems to counter anti-tank guided missiles. Signature management technologies reduce thermal, radar, and acoustic footprints, making the tank a elusive target in contested environments.





Bharat Forge's achievement stems from its forging expertise and investments in advanced manufacturing, including 3D printing for rapid prototyping. Collaborations with MSMEs and start-ups have democratised innovation, fostering a robust supply chain ecosystem.





This light tank fills a critical gap in India's armoured corps, complementing heavier platforms like the Arjun MK-1A and Future Main Battle Tank. It aligns with the Army's Zorawar project requirements, potentially fast-tracking induction for high-altitude infantry divisions.





User trials in 2026 will validate performance under extreme conditions, paving the way for bulk production orders. Export potential looms large, targeting friendly nations in South Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia seeking agile, cost-effective solutions.





In an era of shrinking budgets and rising threats, Bharat Forge's light tank exemplifies private sector agility. It not only bolsters India's self-reliance but redefines light tank paradigms globally, blending lethality, mobility, and technology.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







