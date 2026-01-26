



The Indian Air Force (IAF) capped the 77th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path with a breath taking aerial fly-past on Monday, showcasing India’s formidable air power.





Two Rafale jets, two MiG-29s, two Su-30s, and one Jaguar aircraft were part of a 'spearhead' formation, which symbolised the 'Sindoor formation'.





Spectators witnessed 29 aircraft in precise formations, including 16 fighter jets, four transport aircraft, and nine helicopters.





The display underscored the IAF’s operational prowess and paid tribute to recent triumphs, particularly Operation Sindoor.





A standout moment featured the Rafale fighter jet bearing tail number BS-022 soaring overhead.





This very aircraft had been the subject of false claims by the Pakistan Air Force, which alleged it was shot down during the four-day standoff following Operation Sindoor last May.





Pakistan-based propaganda accounts amplified these assertions, even fabricating tales of destroyed Rafale jets and S-400 systems.





India firmly rebutted all such claims, confirming no Rafale suffered any damage.





The fly-past included a symbolic ‘spearhead’ formation dubbed the ‘Sindoor formation’.





It comprised two Rafale jets, two MiG-29s, two Su-30 MKIs, and one Jaguar aircraft.





This tribute highlighted the IAF’s pivotal role in Operation Sindoor, launched after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.





Six Rafale jets executed the ‘Vajraang’ formation, demonstrating high-precision manoeuvres that reflect the force’s strategic edge.





The ‘Vijay’ formation stole the show as a Rafale thundered past at 900 kmph, just 300 metres above ground level over the water channel north of Rajpath.





It then transitioned into a daring ‘Vertical Charlie’—a low, fast pass followed by a vertical climb with multiple rolls, flaunting raw thrust, power, and pilot expertise.





Other assets dazzled the crowds, including Su-30MKIs, MiG-29s, Jaguars, Apache helicopters, and the Indian Navy’s P-8I Poseidon.





These coordinated displays over Kartavya Path symbolised seamless inter-service integration and combat readiness. Operation Sindoor marked a bold Indian response to escalating terrorism.





In its opening phase, the IAF delivered precision strikes on nine terror targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





The raids targeted camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen, eliminating over 100 terrorists.





Among the dead were 10 family members of JeM chief Masood Azhar and four of his close aides. Pakistan’s attempted retaliation escalated tensions, with plans to strike Indian cities and installations.





India countered decisively in the operation’s second phase on the night of 9–10 May. Strikes hit key Pakistani airbases: Nur Khan, Sargodha, Jacobabad, Murid, and Rafiqui.





The damage inflicted remains a sore point for Islamabad, which has struggled to disclose the full extent publicly. The ensuing four-day clash involved fighter jets, missiles, and artillery across the border.





Pakistan’s shoot-down claims emerged amid this chaos, but the Republic Day appearance of BS-022 exposed them as disinformation. Such propaganda fits a pattern of denial following India’s successful operations against terror infrastructure.





The IAF’s Republic Day performance thus served dual purposes: national celebration and subtle riposte to adversaries.





By flying the contested Rafale prominently, it reaffirmed operational integrity and deterred future falsehoods.





India’s aerospace capabilities, bolstered by indigenous and acquired platforms like the Rafale, stand as a pillar of strategic deterrence in South Asia.





Based On News18 Report











