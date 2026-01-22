



Italian defence firm Whitehead Alenia Sistemi Subacquei (WASS) has hailed its recent contract to supply 48 Black Shark Advanced (BSA) heavyweight torpedoes to the Indian Navy as a transformative boost to underwater combat prowess.





The agreement, inked under the Buy Global category, targets integration across all six Kalvari-class submarines—India's first indigenously built Scorpene platforms under Project 75.





WASS Submarine Systems' head of marketing and sales, Andrea Ruffini, emphasised in response to ANI that the BSA represents the pinnacle of global heavyweight torpedo technology, offering unmatched flexibility for existing and emerging naval assets.





Developed in tandem with the Italian Navy to address cutting-edge operational demands, the BSA leverages state-of-the-art propulsion, guidance, and countermeasure resistance, ensuring lethality in contested underwater domains.





Already operational with seven navies worldwide and under scrutiny by four others, the torpedo seamlessly adapts to diverse platforms including U-boat class, Scorpene, Västergötland, Kilo, and midget submarines.





For the Indian Navy, this means equipping its Kalvari fleet—commissioned progressively since 2017—with a weapon that enhances stealthy strike capabilities against surface and subsurface threats in the Indian Ocean Region.





The ₹1,896 crore deal, finalised on 30 December 2025 between the Ministry of Defence and WASS, includes associated equipment for full integration, with deliveries slated to commence in April 2028 and conclude by early 2030.





This timeline aligns with the Navy's push to operationalise advanced weaponry amid rising maritime tensions, particularly in the Indo-Pacific where submarine deterrence is paramount.





WASS positions the contract as an initial foray into enduring collaboration, prioritising Indian Navy autonomy in maintenance to reduce lifecycle dependencies on foreign suppliers.





Looking ahead, the firm signals strong commitment to Make in India by proposing technology transfer and co-production for additional torpedoes, partnering with Indian entities to localise key sections.





Such indigenisation would elevate domestic firms' expertise in torpedo propulsion, electronics, and warheads, fostering self-reliance in niche underwater technologies currently dominated by imports.





This echoes broader Defence Ministry goals under Atmanirbhar Bharat, where global buys pave the way for licensed production, as seen in prior deals like BrahMos missiles and Rafale integration.





Fincantieri CEO Pierroberto Folgiero underscored the pact's strategic weight, framing India as a cornerstone of the conglomerate's global expansion amid its naval modernisation surge.





With Kalvari submarines forming the vanguard of India's SSK fleet, the BSA infusion will sharpen asymmetric warfare edges, vital against peer adversaries equipped with advanced anti-submarine warfare suites.





Critically, the torpedo's modularity promises scalability to future platforms like Project 75I conventional subs or even nuclear-powered SSNs under gestation, ensuring long-term fleet interoperability.





As India navigates complex geopolitics—from Chinese naval forays in the Indian Ocean to Pakistan's submarine expansions—this deal fortifies a credible second-strike posture without compromising fiscal prudence.





WASS's overtures on ToT signal a maturing defence ecosystem where foreign OEMs increasingly invest in Indian capabilities, blending global excellence with homegrown innovation.





