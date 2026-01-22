



The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a firm condemnation of the trespassing and vandalism that occurred at India's Embassy in Zagreb, Croatia.





The incident, attributed to anti-India elements, prompted a swift diplomatic response from New Delhi. Official statements emphasise that diplomatic premises remain inviolable under international law.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the ministry's position via a statement on X, underscoring the gravity of the breach. India has raised the matter forcefully with Croatian authorities in both Zagreb and New Delhi. The MEA explicitly invoked the Vienna Convention, which mandates the protection of diplomatic properties.





Authorities in Croatia have been urged to pursue strict action against the perpetrators, described as engaging in reprehensible and illegal conduct. Such violations not only challenge diplomatic norms but also reveal the motives of those involved, according to the MEA. Law enforcement worldwide should take heed of these patterns.





This episode unfolds against a backdrop of burgeoning India-Croatia relations, highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Zagreb in June 2025. Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to travel there, engaging with Croatian leadership including Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic upon arrival. The two leaders committed to accelerating bilateral ties threefold.





Key discussions during Modi's trip focused on elevating cooperation across multiple domains. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri joined the high-level talks. The visit symbolised a new chapter in strategic partnership between the two nations.





Several memoranda of understanding were signed to formalise collaboration in agriculture, culture, and science. An additional agreement between the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the University of Zagreb aims to advance Indology studies. These pacts reflect mutual interests in deepening people-to-people and institutional links.





Social media reports suggest possible involvement of pro-Khalistani activists in the Zagreb incident, timed ahead of a European Union delegation's visit to Delhi for Republic Day celebrations. While unconfirmed officially, this context adds layers to the diplomatic sensitivities at play. India's response prioritises accountability and precedent-setting deterrence.





The MEA's stance serves as a reminder of India's commitment to safeguarding its diplomatic missions globally. Breaches of this nature undermine not just bilateral trust but also the foundational principles of international diplomacy. New Delhi expects a thorough investigation and appropriate measures from Zagreb.





As ties with Croatia continue to strengthen, this incident tests the resilience of recent gains. Both nations had agreed to enhance trade, investment, and cultural exchanges during Modi's visit. India's proactive diplomatic engagement now seeks to ensure such disruptions do not derail progress.





The broader implications extend to India's relations with the European Union, given Croatia's membership. With EU leaders due in India soon, the timing amplifies the need for robust security assurances for diplomatic facilities. New Delhi's invocation of the Vienna Convention reinforces its adherence to global norms.





Based On ANI Report







