



India has unveiled a ground breaking advancement in its defence arsenal with the debut of the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRAShM) at the 77th Republic Day parade in 2026. Dubbed the 'modern-day Brahmastra', this hypersonic glide vehicle marks a pivotal moment in the nation's journey towards technological self-reliance.





Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with key industry partners at the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, the LRAShM represents the pinnacle of indigenous engineering prowess.





This sophisticated boost-glide hypersonic system is tailor-made for anti-ship operations, capable of neutralising high-value naval assets such as aircraft carriers and destroyers from staggering stand-off distances.





With a range extending to 1,500 km, the LRAShM empowers the Indian Navy to project power deep into adversarial waters, far beyond traditional engagement zones.





Travelling at an astonishing Mach 10—equivalent to approximately 3.37 km per second—the missile outpaces contemporary missile defence systems, rendering interception a formidable challenge.





Its versatility shines through in its payload options, accommodating both conventional and nuclear warheads to suit diverse strategic scenarios. Precision forms the cornerstone of its design, featuring advanced X-band synthetic-aperture radar and monopulse homing seekers that enable terminal manoeuvres for striking fast-moving maritime targets with unerring accuracy.





The LRAShM incorporates special heat-resistant materials engineered to withstand extreme temperatures exceeding 2,000°C encountered during hypersonic flight, ensuring structural integrity under duress.





As a heavyweight missile in terms of dimensions, it boasts dual-deployment capabilities, enhancing operational flexibility across theatres.





From land, it deploys via Mobile Autonomous Launchers (MAL) positioned along India's coastline, creating a robust 'protective umbrella' over the Indian Ocean Region.





Naval integration beckons next, with plans for incorporation into frontline warships and Vertical Launch Systems (VLS), thereby providing a dynamic, sea-based offensive capability.





This debut transcends mere spectacle; it serves as a potent strategic signal to the global community, affirming India's entry into the elite cadre of nations—alongside the United States, Russia, and China—possessing 'carrier-killer' hypersonic technology.





The LRAShM directly bolsters India's 'Sea Denial' doctrine, fortifying defences in the Indian Ocean Region against potential aggressors. It stands as a direct counter to Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) strategies deployed by adversaries, safeguarding freedom of navigation and upholding maritime interests.





Known also as the 'New Sentinel of the Seas', the missile symbolises India's evolution from a regional power to a formidable global contender in advanced missile technology.





Its showcase at the Republic Day parade, gliding past the saluting base, underscores a resolute message: India's maritime frontiers are now shielded by the vanguard of 21st-century scientific innovation.





This achievement crowns years of relentless research and collaboration, reflecting DRDO's commitment to indigenous innovation amid evolving geopolitical threats. In an era of intensifying naval rivalries, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, the LRAShM equips India to deter provocations and maintain strategic equilibrium.





Future enhancements may include swarm capabilities or AI-driven targeting, further elevating its role in networked warfare.





The LRAShM not only fortifies national security but also heralds a new chapter of technological sovereignty, inspiring pride and confidence in India's defence ecosystem.





Agencies







