



The Border Security Force (BSF) has swiftly erected 12-foot-high concertina fencing along vulnerable stretches of the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's strategically vital Chicken's Neck region, known as the Siliguri Corridor.





This narrow 20-40 km wide land bridge serves as India's sole terrestrial link to its eight north-eastern states, making it a perennial geopolitical flashpoint. The deployment targets critical segments in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts, where the corridor's fragility exposes it to potential disruptions from cross-border threats.





Prompted by escalating political instability in Bangladesh since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government in August 2025, the measures aim to counter risks of infiltration, smuggling, illegal migration, and spillover violence.





Fresh intelligence alerts have highlighted the possibility of miscreants, radical elements, and refugees exploiting the power vacuum amid clashes between pro- and anti-government factions. Thousands have already fled towards the border, heightening India's security concerns over uncontrolled cross-border movements.





BSF personnel have intensified round-the-clock patrolling, bolstering the fencing with additional floodlights, thermal imaging cameras, and drone surveillance for comprehensive monitoring. Officials term this a "proactive defensive layer" to fortify the chokepoint, which adversaries have long eyed for its capacity to sever India's northeast connectivity.





The Siliguri Corridor's defence assumes paramount importance in India's strategic calculus, given its proximity to Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, and historical tensions with China and Pakistan.





Past incursions and smuggling attempts underscore the area's vulnerability, prompting repeated calls for robust border infrastructure. Local political leaders and residents in North Bengal have welcomed the rapid fencing, viewing it as a timely safeguard amid Bangladesh's unrest.





Yet, voices persist urging the central government to accelerate the long-pending comprehensive border fencing project, which remains incomplete in several sectors despite years of planning. The BSF's actions reflect a broader hardening of India's frontier posture, integrating advanced surveillance to deter opportunistic threats.





Concertina coils, razor-sharp and formidable, provide an immediate deterrent, expandable for quick deployment over uneven terrain. Enhanced lighting ensures visibility during nocturnal hours, when infiltration risks peak, while thermal cameras detect heat signatures through foliage or darkness.





Drones offer aerial oversight, enabling real-time threat assessment and rapid response coordination.





This multi-layered approach aligns with India's evolving border management doctrine, emphasising technology-driven vigilance.





Bangladesh's turmoil, marked by a leadership vacuum and factional strife, has amplified fears of radical ingress, echoing patterns seen in prior regional upheavals. India's northeast, with its ethnic diversity and insurgent histories, remains acutely sensitive to such spill overs, necessitating pre-emptive fortifications.





The Chicken's Neck's defence thus intertwines with national security imperatives, safeguarding supply lines, troop movements, and economic lifelines to the region. BSF's operational agility in mobilising resources underscores its readiness, drawing on experience from similar deployments along the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh frontier.





While the fencing addresses immediate perils, sustained efforts towards full border sealing could mitigate perennial challenges like cattle smuggling and human trafficking. Local communities, long affected by porous borders, express hope that these measures will restore tranquillity and enable development.





As Bangladesh navigates its transitional phase, India's proactive stance signals resolve to protect sovereignty without escalation.





The deployment exemplifies calibrated force projection, blending physical barriers with intelligent surveillance for optimal efficacy.





In the broader Indo-Pacific context, securing the Siliguri Corridor bolsters India's strategic depth against multifaceted adversaries. BSF's vigilance will remain crucial, adapting to evolving threats in this indispensable gateway to the northeast.





