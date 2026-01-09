



Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, the Chief of the Indian Air Force, praised National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets for their vital contributions during Operation Sindoor while addressing them at the ongoing Republic Day Camp in Delhi Cantonment, reported new agency PTI.





He emphasised that the military operation had reinforced a crucial message: life extends beyond personal pursuits or earning money, and every individual must contribute to nation-building.





Speaking to the cadets, who number 2,406 including 898 girls from across India, the IAF chief urged them to give their utmost for the country, whether they join the armed forces or choose other careers. The camp, inaugurated by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday, will conclude with the NCC Prime Minister's Rally on 28 January.





Air Chief Marshal Singh shared his personal journey, recounting failures he overcame to reach the pinnacle of his career, describing his rise to IAF chief as "destined". He exhorted the cadets not to be deterred by setbacks but to emerge stronger, ready to serve as soldiers, leaders, or ordinary citizens.





The IAF chief highlighted how NCC cadets' involvement in civil defence during Operation Sindoor—such as emergency drills and blood donation camps—had inspired widespread awareness. "It is not just about earning money or doing things only for oneself; it is equally important to do something for the country," he asserted.





Operation Sindoor, executed by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of 7 May 2025, targeted terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It was a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, which claimed 26 civilian lives.





Air Chief Marshal Singh described the NCC cadets as the "best among the youth", crediting the organisation with fostering unity, discipline, and integrity. He noted the NCC's status as the world's largest uniformed youth body, with girl cadets making up around 40 per cent of its strength.





The IAF chief called on the cadets to embody nationalism beyond any uniform and adopt a never-say-die attitude for continuous self-improvement. Prior to his speech, he witnessed cultural performances, including a dance depicting Operation Sindoor with air strikes, air defence measures, and a poster honouring the vision of Viksit Bharat.





In the evening, Air Chief Marshal Singh hosted a reception at Air House, his official residence in Delhi, for cadets from the NCC's Army, Navy, and Air Force wings. He interacted with them, encouraging pursuit of their passions.





Senior officers present included Deputy Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal A K Bharti, who was Director General Air Operations during Operation Sindoor, and Director General NCC Lt Gen Virendra Vats. A prominent banner in the Air House lawns proclaimed: "Indian Air Force Operation Sindoor -- Infallible, Impervious and Precise", listing the terror camps struck.





The Air Force band played patriotic tunes as cadets, including the IAF chief and Lt Gen Vats, posed for photographs against the Operation Sindoor backdrop. Among the attendees was Cadet Sgt Diksha Tiwari, 18, from Bihar, competing in the 'best cadet' category for the Air Force wing.





A student of English literature in Ranchi, Cadet Tiwari aspires to join the armed forces, potentially becoming the first from her family to do so. Her enthusiasm underscores the motivational impact of the IAF chief's words and the camp's events.





Based On PTI Report







