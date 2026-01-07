



India’s ambition to develop a home-grown stealth fighter through the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program hinges significantly on securing advanced propulsion technology, reported Biman Mukerji of Chinese based web portal SCMP.





Rolls-Royce, the British aerospace engine maker, has proposed elevating India to a “home market” status, shifting from mere exports to local design, development, and manufacturing of aircraft engines.





This move could prove pivotal for the AMCA, a fifth-generation stealth fighter aimed at bolstering the Indian Air Force’s deep-strike capabilities.





Sashi Mukandan, executive vice-president of Rolls-Royce India, emphasised in a recent interview with the Press Trust of India that developing next-generation engines in India is a priority. He positioned Rolls-Royce as the ideal partner, citing the company’s global expertise and proven track record in India. Mukandan highlighted the adaptability of an AMCA engine core for naval marine applications or even electric propulsion, underscoring Rolls-Royce’s unique capabilities in engine conversion.





India’s defence ministry greenlit AMCA prototype development in May last year, amid heightened urgency following indigenous systems’ success in a brief military skirmish with Pakistan. Yet, the nation grapples with persistent challenges in engine technology, rooted in technical complexities and a nascent domestic ecosystem. Decades of setbacks have underscored the need for foreign collaboration to achieve propulsion sovereignty.





Analysts view Rolls-Royce’s proposal as a game-changer. Srinivaasan Balakrishnan, director for strategic engagements at the Delhi-based Indic Researchers Forum, described it as a decisive shift towards joint intellectual property (IP) ownership. This approach addresses India’s quest for technological independence, mitigating risks from potential sanctions that could ground imported fleets.





By integrating air and naval supply chains domestically, such partnerships would fortify India’s security infrastructure. Balakrishnan noted that joint IP eliminates reliance on finished products, empowering Indian scientists to upgrade systems independently against evolving threats. This aligns with New Delhi’s push for self-reliance amid global tensions.





The Indian Air Force faces a critical shortfall, operating just 31 fighter squadrons against an authorised 42—equivalent to 200 fewer jets than planned. Current fleets rely heavily on Russian or Soviet-era aircraft like the Sukhoi Su-30, but Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine has introduced supply uncertainties as Moscow prioritises its own needs.





India has diversified with 36 French Rafale fighters and a $7 billion deal in April for 26 naval variants, due by 2030. However, the AMCA and TEJAS light combat aircraft represent the future backbone, demanding reliable indigenous engines to avoid foreign dependencies.





Rolls-Royce’s overture has ignited competition. Dassault Aviation, Rafale’s maker, is ramping up local production with Tata Group, including fuselage manufacturing and maintenance facilities for engines and sensors—potentially extending to engine assembly in Hyderabad. This pressures rivals like GE Aerospace and Safran to match or exceed technology transfer commitments.





Balakrishnan anticipates a “fierce counter bidding war,” forcing competitors to localise deeply in India’s vast defence market. New Delhi’s strategy emphasises co-production and indigenous build-up, while selectively importing high-end tech to fill gaps.





British analyst Chris Blackburn hailed Rolls-Royce’s plan as a leap from assembly to true manufacturing and skills development, fostering long-term self-reliance. He predicts it will draw other global firms into India’s ecosystem, with Europe viewing India as a like-minded partner. Securing leadership will reward the deepest tech transfers and commitments.





This aligns with the landmark India-UK free-trade agreement signed last year, which slashes tariffs, opens markets, and spurs investments—defence ties forming a core pillar. As India emerges as a democratic superpower, alliances with nations sharing strategic wavelengths could cement aircraft engines as a cornerstone of broader partnerships.





Rolls-Royce’s vision promises not just engines, but a pathway to propulsion autonomy for the AMCA. Success depends on navigating competitive bids and ensuring IP-sharing delivers genuine independence. For India’s stealth fighter dream, this could mark the thrust needed to soar.





Based On SCMP Report







