



India is bolstering its defences against drone attacks through the development of a joint Counter Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS) grid.





This initiative networks all CUAS systems across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, forming a dedicated shield separate from existing air defence networks like the Indian Air Force's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS).





The CUAS grid integrates anti-drone systems procured by the Army, Navy, and Air Force over the past five to six years. It links directly to the Joint Air Defence Centres (JADCs) of each service, enabling real-time monitoring and swift responses tailored to small drone incursions.





Unlike the IACCS, which handles conventional aerial threats, this dedicated grid avoids overloading existing infrastructure. Defence officials emphasise its role in streamlining operations against the rising menace of rogue unmanned aerial vehicles.





Lessons from Operation Sindoor profoundly shaped this initiative. During the operation, Pakistan's Army deployed drones of Turkish and Chinese origin to strike Indian civilian and military targets, but Indian forces neutralised them effectively.





Army Air Defence units shone in the response, employing L-70 and ZU-23 guns to inflict heavy damage on the intruding drones. This success highlighted vulnerabilities in air defence and spurred demands for specialised counter-drone capabilities.





Operation Sindoor underscored the need for rapid detection and engagement of small, low-flying threats. It influenced India's air defence strategy by prioritising integrated, service-agnostic systems over siloed approaches.





In the wake of the operation, the government approved a substantial budget increase for air defence enhancements. This hike allocated additional funds to procure advanced CUAS technologies and expand deployment across critical sectors.





The counter-drone grid nests within the ambitious Mission Sudarshan Chakra, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 2025 Independence Day speech from the Red Fort. The mission seeks a nationwide aerial shield against diverse threats, from drones to ballistic missiles.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reinforced the mission's urgency during a visit to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for its 68th anniversary. He tasked DRDO with equipping vital installations with cutting-edge air defence systems over the next decade.





Singh cited Operation Sindoor as a pivotal demonstration of air defence's strategic value. The event validated indigenous capabilities while exposing gaps that the CUAS grid and broader mission aim to seal.





The Indian Army is extending protections beyond military perimeters, planning to deploy air defence guns in populated areas. This move safeguards civilian centres from drone incursions, reflecting a holistic defence posture.





Mission Sudarshan Chakra embodies a multi-layered approach, blending kinetic interceptors, electronic warfare, and sensor fusion. The CUAS grid serves as its foundational layer for unmanned threats, with scalability for future integrations.





Procurements feeding the grid include laser-based systems, RF jammers, and kinetic effectors from domestic and international vendors. Interoperability remains key, ensuring seamless data sharing across JADCs.





Challenges persist, such as countering swarming drone tactics and GPS-denied operations. DRDO's involvement promises indigenous solutions, reducing reliance on imports and enhancing self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





Operation Sindoor's legacy extends to doctrinal shifts, emphasising proactive drone hunts and layered defences. The budget uplift post-operation—reportedly exceeding previous allocations by 25%—fuels rapid prototyping and field trials.





As implementation accelerates, the CUAS grid promises to transform India's air defence landscape. It positions the nation to deter aerial aggressions, safeguarding sovereignty in an era of proliferating drone warfare.





Based On ANI Report







