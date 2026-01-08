



Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed a Guard of Honour at the Sri Lankan Army Headquarters in Colombo during his official visit on 7 January 2026. He engaged in discussions with Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, focusing on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and military-to-military ties.





The talks reaffirmed both nations' commitment to regional peace and security. On this occasion, General Dwivedi handed over military vehicles, ambulances, and training simulators to bolster defence collaboration and the enduring friendship between India and Sri Lanka.





General Dwivedi also interacted with Major General KW Jayaweera, Commandant of the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC). He witnessed the inauguration of the "Indo-Lanka Wisdom Corner" at the DSCSC library.





Addressing faculty and student officers, the COAS discussed the evolving global security landscape, the changing nature of modern warfare, and its operational implications. He underscored the Armed Forces' role in nation-building and the integration of niche and emerging technologies into military operations, urging officers to enhance their professional competence.





Earlier, General Dwivedi laid a wreath at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Colombo, honouring soldiers who lost their lives during Operation Pawan. This visit follows his trip to the United Arab Emirates and aligns with Operation Sagar Bandhu, underscoring deepening India-Sri Lanka defence relations.





Based On ANI Report







