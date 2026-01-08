



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with his French counterpart, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, in Paris on Wednesday local time. This meeting underscores the deepening strategic partnership between India and France amid a backdrop of global uncertainty.





The two leaders focused on advancing bilateral cooperation and enhancing India-EU engagement, while exchanging views on pressing international developments.





Jaishankar emphasised that France ranks among India's oldest strategic partners, being the first such ally in Europe. He noted that their ongoing dialogue plays a vital role in nurturing this longstanding relationship. The minister highlighted how the current meeting occurs within a context of considerable global instability, making close consultations between strategic partners entirely natural.





The discussions aimed to propel forward a broad agenda of bilateral cooperation, including fresh ideas for implementing the Horizon 2047 Roadmap. New Delhi and Paris are leveraging various mechanisms across multiple domains to maximise their collaboration. Jaishankar described the exchange of perspectives on global and regional issues as highly productive.





Both nations remain highly active on the international stage. India chaired BRICS this year, while France led the G7. They share membership in the G20 and participate in numerous other global organisations. As countries committed to multipolarity, their joint efforts are crucial not only for bilateral ties but also for stabilising global politics.





Jaishankar expressed anticipation for an imminent visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to India. Preparations for this high-level engagement formed part of the agenda. The minister shared these insights via a post on X, providing public transparency on the outcomes.





This Paris rendezvous forms part of Jaishankar's two-nation tour. Earlier, he engaged with Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Xavier Bettel, and Grand Duke Guillaume. He also connected with the Indian community in Luxembourg, reinforcing diaspora ties.





Looking ahead, Jaishankar is slated to address the 31st edition of the French Ambassadors' Conference as the Guest of Honour, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. This platform offers a chance to articulate India's foreign policy priorities to French diplomatic circles. Such interactions highlight India's proactive diplomacy in Europe.





The timing of these engagements reflects broader geopolitical dynamics. With uncertainties ranging from regional conflicts to economic shifts, India-France consultations gain added significance. Their partnership extends beyond diplomacy into defence, trade, and technology, bolstered by shared commitments to strategic autonomy.





France's role as a key defence supplier to India, including Rafale jets and Scorpene submarines, underpins this alliance. Recent collaborations in space and renewable energy further diversify ties. Jaishankar's remarks on multipolarity align with India's vision of a balanced global order, countering unilateral dominance.





Elevating India-EU relations remains a priority, with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap charting long-term goals. This framework encompasses trade, digital cooperation, and climate action. The ministers' talks likely addressed hurdles like non-tariff barriers and supply chain resilience.





Jaishankar's European itinerary demonstrates India's multi-alignment strategy. Balancing ties with G7 nations while leading BRICS exemplifies this approach. France, as a bridge between Europe and the Indo-Pacific, supports India's outreach.





The Jaishankar-Barrot meeting reaffirms the robustness of India-France strategic partnership. It signals readiness to navigate global challenges collaboratively, paving the way for President Macron's visit and deeper EU integration.





Based On ANI Report







