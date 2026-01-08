



Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi met Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), Deputy Minister of Defence, and Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), Secretary of Defence, from Sri Lanka in New Delhi on Thursday.





The discussions centred on advancing bilateral defence cooperation and military-to-military relations, with a focus on enhancing strategic ties, expanding joint military training, and analysing the regional geostrategic landscape.





Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to promoting regional peace and stability, including cooperation in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.





The Indian Army highlighted the interaction on X, emphasising strengthened defence ties and enduring partnership between India and Sri Lanka.





This meeting followed India-Sri Lanka Army-to-Army Staff talks at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, where the delegation agreed to improve interoperability and deepen defence partnerships for regional security.





Earlier during his official visit to Sri Lanka, General Dwivedi laid a wreath at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Colombo, honouring soldiers who died during Operation Pawan from 1987 to 1990.





The ceremony served as a tribute to the valour and professionalism of Indian troops in peacekeeping efforts under challenging conditions.





Based On ANI Report







