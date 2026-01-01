



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has extended warm greetings to the scientists, personnel, and families of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the occasion of its Foundation Day.





In a message posted on X, he praised their unwavering commitment, scientific excellence, and profound sense of national duty. These qualities, he noted, play a pivotal role in bolstering India's defence preparedness and propelling the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector.





Singh emphasised that DRDO's development of indigenous, future-ready technologies is instrumental in reinforcing India's strategic autonomy. This work instils greater confidence in the armed forces, enabling them to face evolving security challenges with self-reliance.





He wished the entire DRDO family a year filled with meaningful breakthroughs and continued dedication to the nation.





The occasion marks the 68th Foundation Day of DRDO, commemorating its establishment on 1 January 1958. At that time, the organisation emerged from the merger of three key entities: the Technical Development Establishment of the Indian Army, the Directorate of Technical Development and Production of the Indian Ordnance Factories, and the Defence Science Organisation. This consolidation occurred under the visionary leadership of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who recognised the need for a unified approach to defence research.





Initially, DRDO operated with just 10 laboratories, focusing on rudimentary technological advancements to meet the nascent needs of a newly independent India. Over the decades, it has undergone remarkable expansion, evolving into India's premier defence research body. Today, it oversees a vast network of 52 laboratories, spanning critical domains such as aeronautics, armaments, electronics, land systems, life sciences, materials, missiles, and naval technologies.





This growth reflects DRDO's transformation into the nation's largest and most diverse defence R&D organisation. It now employs approximately 5,000 scientists from the Defence Research and Development Service (DRDS), supported by nearly 25,000 technical and administrative personnel. This substantial workforce drives innovation across multi-disciplinary fields, ensuring technological superiority for the Indian military.





DRDO's contributions have been profound, particularly in fostering self-reliance amid global geopolitical shifts. Iconic successes include the Agni series of ballistic missiles, the Prithvi surface-to-surface missile, and the Akash air defence system, all of which have enhanced India's missile deterrence capabilities. In aeronautics, projects like the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft exemplify DRDO's role in indigenous fighter jet development, reducing dependence on foreign imports.





The organisation's missile programme stands out as a cornerstone of its legacy. From the short-range Prithvi to the intercontinental Agni-V, these systems have positioned India as a nuclear-capable power with credible second-strike options. Collaborative efforts, such as the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with Russia, further underscore DRDO's prowess in joint ventures that blend indigenous expertise with international partnerships.





In naval technologies, DRDO has delivered transformative systems like the Varunastra heavyweight torpedo and advanced sonars, strengthening the Indian Navy's underwater warfare edge. Electronics and avionics innovations, including radar systems for the Su-30MKI and indigenous electronic warfare suites, have modernised air defence networks. These achievements align seamlessly with the government's push for 70% indigenous content in defence procurement by 2027.





Life sciences and materials research have yielded breakthroughs like high-altitude combat gear and stealth materials, addressing the unique demands of India's diverse terrains—from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean. DRDO's space endeavours, including contributions to ISRO's missile technology transfers, have bolstered satellite reconnaissance and anti-satellite capabilities, as demonstrated in the 2019 Mission Shakti test.





Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi joined the celebrations by conveying his greetings to DRDO personnel and their families. He acknowledged their indispensable role in fortifying national security, particularly through rapid indigenisation of critical technologies. This endorsement from military leadership highlights the symbiotic relationship between DRDO and the armed forces.





Rajnath Singh's message resonates deeply in the context of recent strategic developments. With border tensions along the Line of Actual Control and maritime challenges in the Indo-Pacific, DRDO's focus on next-generation technologies—such as hypersonic weapons, directed-energy systems, and AI-driven unmanned platforms—gains urgency. Projects like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and next-gen BrahMos variants promise to elevate India's aerospace dominance.





The Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finds vivid expression in DRDO's trajectory. From a modest beginning with 10 labs, it has scripted a narrative of resilience, scripting over 10,000 technology transfers to Indian industry. Public-private partnerships with entities like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and private firms such as TATA Advanced Systems have accelerated production scales.





Yet challenges persist. Critics occasionally point to project delays, such as those in the Tejas Mk2 programme, attributing them to bureaucratic hurdles and funding constraints. Nonetheless, DRDO's track record—evident in over 100 successful mission-mode projects—affirms its adaptability. Recent milestones, including the successful flight trials of the Rudram anti-radiation missile, signal a renewed momentum.





As India navigates a volatile global order, DRDO's role in strategic autonomy assumes paramount importance. Its laboratories are at the forefront of quantum technologies, cyber defence, and sixth-generation warfare concepts, positioning the nation for future conflicts. Singh's greetings serve as both appreciation and a clarion call for sustained excellence.





The Foundation Day festivities typically feature awards, scientific seminars, and technology showcases across DRDO facilities. Events at the headquarters in Delhi often highlight upcoming indigenisation roadmaps, fostering synergy with startups under the iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) scheme. This ecosystem has spawned over 200 defence startups, injecting fresh innovation into traditional R&D.





Looking ahead, DRDO aims to integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning into platforms like the Swarm Drone systems and autonomous underwater vehicles. Collaborations with global partners, balanced against self-reliance goals, will likely shape its next phase. General Dwivedi's tribute reinforces the military's stake in these advancements, ensuring operational readiness.





Rajnath Singh's message encapsulates a broader national aspiration: a technologically sovereign India, secure in its defences and ambitious in its horizons. DRDO's journey from 1958 to the present stands as a testament to institutional perseverance, with its 52 laboratories continuing to illuminate the path towards Atmanirbharta.





Agencies







